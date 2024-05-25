EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Final Four - Sunday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

We have come a long way to both the final day of the EuroLeague season and the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge. There are plenty of quality options to choose from among the four teams that reached the Final Four, but know that nothing is certain in the third-place game.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out via @RotoWireEuro.

Good luck in the last Round!

Guard

Kostas Sloukas, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (15.6 credits)

Sloukas played only 18 minutes in the Semifinal Round and recorded four points, two rebounds, three assists and 4 PIR. He may not be at full speed, but Real Madrid has a tough time defending guards, he is a top-tier player and there is a championship on the line. Sloukas is definitely worthy of consideration.

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid (15.6 credits)

Campazzo played 30 minutes and dished out nine assists against Olympiacos, but he attempted only four shots, which is a red flag. He remains in the mix, as there's little doubt he will get plenty of playing time again in the Final.

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (12.9 credits)

Nunn was "limited" to 10 shots by Fenerbahce and Calathes -- he was averaging 13.6 field goal attempts since the EuroLeague's mid-February break -- which restricted his opportunities. Panathinaikos will next see Real Madrid, a team ceding plenty of PIR to opposing backcourts. Nunn is a fantasy pick that makes a lot of sense.

Nick Calathes, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (11.7 credits)

Calathes is known for scoring a little, rebounding more than most guards and passing the ball well. He also defends effectively and is contributing in the steals department, with three swipes in the Semifinal and an average of 2.0 steals over his last four games. The biggest red flag is the fact he is playing in the third-place game, which could result in his playing time being capped.

Nigel Williams-Goss, Olympiacos Piraeus (7.8 credits)

Williams-Goss was busy Friday, recording 15 points on a season-high 14 FGA, four rebounds, three assists, four steals and three triples. That's the type of performance we are looking for, but he too is playing in the third-place contest, so there's no guarantee he sees as many opportunities.

Sergio Rodriguez, Real Madrid (5.5 credits)

Statistically, Rodriguez is the best option up to 6.0 credits. Although he has not played 20 minutes in a game since the Playoffs began, he has recorded PIRs of 8, 12, 15 and 13 from Game 1 onward.

Forward

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (14.6 credits)

If he wasn't playing in the third-place game, we would be confident in Hayes-Davis getting at least 30 minutes and contributing in most categories. However, due to the nature of the match, his minutes might be limited. The playing time is a major red flag, but he is still worth considering given his versatility.

Dzanan Musa, Real Madrid (14.2 credits)

Musa capitalized on the absence of fellow forward Gabriel Deck and put up 20 points, 14 shots, three rebounds and four fouls drawn across 26 minutes in the Semifinal. He will face a tough test against a stingy Panathinaikos defense, but Deck remains out for the Final, so chances are Musa will be asked to step up again.

Guerschon Yabusele, Real Madrid (13.5 credits)

Yabusele is not a slam-dunk pick, but he is worthy of your time. He has not been getting up many shots nor free-throw attempts, but he did average 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.3 thees over his last three appearances and has not finished with a PIR lower than 9 since the postseason began.

Mario Hezonja, Real Madrid (12.6 credits)

Hezonja played 33 minutes and got up 12 shots in the Semifinal, which is great. With Deck out, there are simply more opportunities available for the rest of the players in Real Madrid's loaded frontcourt. He is a quality pick, but he will have his work cut out for him against Panathinaikos.

Shaquielle McKissic, Olympiacos Piraeus (7.7 credits)

Mckissic has recorded great stats recently, with averages of 16.7 points, 10.3 FGA, 4.0 rebounds and 17.0 PIR across his last three EuroLeague games. If he gets enough minutes Sunday, he has a chance to rack up the PIR again.

Ioannis Papapetrou, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (6.7 credits)

Papapetrou does not cost all that much and has the potential to outperform his price. He averaged just under 27 minutes per game over his last five appearances, is shooting 51.7 percent beyond the arc this season and can contribute a bit in the rebounds and assists categories.

Center

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (18.7 credits)

Lessort recorded a double-double in the Semifinal with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and he also drew seven fouls over his 32 minutes. Working against him are his struggles at the charity stripe -- that dings his PIR -- and the elite defenders Real Madrid possesses at the center spot. In his favor were the big numbers he tossed up against the Spanish squad during the regular season.

Walter Tavares, Real Madrid (14.9 credits)

Tavares accumulated five fouls in the Semifinal, which limited him to 23 minutes and only three FGA. He did swat three shots and draw three fouls, so he still finished the evening with 11 PIR. Tavares was named Final Four MVP a season ago, so expect him to step up Sunday.

Vincent Poirier, Real Madrid (12.4 credits)

If you prefer not to pick the two centers listed above, Poirier is a viable option. Although he averaged only 15 minutes over his last three games, he was efficient, averaging 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 12.7 PIR per contest. His upside could be capped, but he still stands out.

Head Coach

Chus Mateo, Real Madrid (12.4 credits)

Real Madrid has been exceptional all season, and they are favored by 4.5 points in the championship game. Ergin Ataman's Panathinaikos club is also formidable, but Real Madrid remains deep even without Deck, and their 31-7 record since the season began speaks for itself.

Drop Candidates

Thomas Walkup, Olympiacos Piraeus (9.0 credits)

Walkup has racked up only 28 PIR since the postseason began -- and 18 of those came in one game and nine in another. He has had a tough time shooting the ball, which is really putting a dent in his PIR. The Best Defender winner can usually be counted on, but you don't have to do so Sunday.

