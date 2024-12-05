EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 14

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

In the second leg of the double-game week week and in advance of another stretch with unlimited trades in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge, the goal is to try and earn as many credits as possible.

It's tricky to find bargains right now, but for Round 14 and prior to any period where you can freely change your lineups, we recommend diversifying your rosters and including players in the lower price ranges. If you are right, the payoff will be worth it.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

And now, onto the list!

Guard

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid (17.8 credits)

In the game played Tuesday, it was thought he would be more of a scorer, but he wound up with only five points -- his lowest mark of the season. Nevertheless, he managed to finish with 19 PIR, largely thanks to his 12 assists. Campazzo and his club play a crucial match against Fenerbahce on Thursday, and the virtuoso is primed to produce with the Turkish club not in top form.

Theo Maledon, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (15.7 credits)

He has been absolutely out of this world of late, producing PIRs of 37, 36, 30, 24, and 31 from Round 9 onward -- with some of those coming against Final Four contenders in Real Madrid, Olympiacos and Monaco. The tougher the opponent the more focused Maledon seems to get. In Round 14, ASVEL will have a tough away game against a streaking Milan club, so this will be another opportunity for Maledon to rise to the occasion.

Carsen Edwards, FC Bayern Munich (12.2 credits)

After a disappointing performance against Red Star in Round 12, Edwards bounced back with 21 PIR against Efes on Tuesday. Both Bayern and Edwards fare better at home than on the road, as the club is a perfect 6-0 to date and Edwards has produced four of his top five point totals in his home gym. Luckily for all involved, Thursday's matchup against Baskonia will be played in Germany.

Isaiah Canaan, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (7.1 credits)

Although he is scoring a bit less than he did last season, Red Star still has full confidence in him, and he is averaging just under 23 minutes per night. He scored 14 points and attempted eight triples Wednesday, and with Nemanja Nedovic still sidelined he will have an opportunity to match those marks against a Virtus Bologna club that is not too stout on the perimeter. When Canaan is rolling, it's easy for him to rack up threes in bunches.

Forward

Alpha Diallo, AS Monaco (13.4 credits)

He is undoubtedly the player who has benefited the most from the "Spanoulis effect." His impressive performances, producing PIRs of 35 and 22 in back-to-back tough games against Greek giant teams, are the biggest proof of this. Additionally, he has shown a strong desire to become more of a scoring option by logging 24 and 21 points, respectively. The only concern for their Round 14 against Berlin is if it turns into a blow-out game, which could lead to Alpha-dog's minutes being shortened and being rested on the bench. Otherwise, it's clear that he is in great form.

Jabari Parker, FC Barcelona (12.7 credits)

First off, be sure not to miss Parker's dunk over Mathias Lessort on Tuesday, as is definitely one of the top plays this season to date. Parker was not at his best in away games last season, but this time around he is faring better. Additionally, since the upcoming game against Maccabi will be played without spectators, it can not be considered a typical away game. With Chimezie Metu still sidelined, Parker is a good bet for 30 minutes and an ideal choice for Round 14.

Konstantinos Mitoglou, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (8.3 credits)

For the first time this season, he has reached a level that can be recommended to fantasy players. In the first leg of the double-week, he delivered a solid performance against Barça, and most importantly, he has increased his minutes significantly by taking on a larger role on the court. In Round 14, it is reported that Omer Yurtseven will not travel with the team due to injury, which means Mitoglou should be ready to earn some extra minutes potentially playing as center as well.

Ercan Osmani, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (5.7 credits)

Long time no see, but the underrated power forward is back in the action. In Tuesday's game against Bayern, he produced 15 PIR and became his team's X-factor. The upcoming game against Zalgiris will be much tougher, especially considering the options of Zalgiris has in their forward rotation. However, before the Unlimited Trade week, Osmani is one of the most important low-credit options that can help earn valuable credits.

Center

Walter Tavares, Real Madrid (16.7 credits)

After last week's derby, where Tavares and Campazzo led Real Madrid to their first away win of the season against Barça, it seemed like the nightmare was over. However, against ASVEL, Real Madrid shockingly lost control of the game in the final minutes, raising concerns once again. Now, people are loudly debating whether they are a true Final Four team or not. Despite the criticism, considering Ibaka's absence against ASVEL, Tavares would be a great option to pick against Fenerbahce, who have been struggling with interior defense since the beginning of the season.

David McCormack, ALBA Berlin (8.2 credits)

It seems ALBA has found their main center in McCormack as a replacement for Khalifa Koumadje. Although he faced some adjustment issues in his first game, he became the player with the highest PIR 24 in Alba's away game against Virtus on Wednesday, playing a key role in their victory. There is definitely more to come from him.

Head Coach

Vassilis Spanoulis, AS Monaco (8.7 credits)

He's only been in charge for two games, but both have been very tough matchups against his former teams. Now, it's time for him to make a statement against Alba at home and salute his new fans with a spectacular victory.

Ettore Messina, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (6.8 credits)

It's hard to imagine that we would be writing Messina's name here after such a long time, but with 6 wins in his last 7 games, he has practically come back from the dead, and his smile has never been brighter. In Round 14, they will face ASVEL in Milano, and they have a great opportunity to extend this impressive record.

Drop Candidates

Bonzie Colson, Fenerbahce Beko (10.6 credits)

Both Colson and Wade Baldwin IV have struggled to adjust to the system utilized by head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius, and it's clear that this is the case. Additionally, the coach has given Colson, a player used to playing over 30 minutes per game last season, only 15 and 17 minutes in the last two games. These are worrying developments for the player.

Markus Howard, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (8.6 credits)

Howard had a rough stretch, going 0-21 from beyond the arc until the Fenerbahce game, where he finally made three consecutive three-pointers and five in all. However, he still has not fully earned coach Laso's trust, as even in a game where things went well, he only played 19 minutes. Of course, his early foul trouble played a significant role in that. Looking at his past performances, it's clear that he struggles, especially in away games. Against Bayern, he will face a tough matchup against Edwards, which will make his task even harder.

