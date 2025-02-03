EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 25

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

As we reach Round 25, it's crucial to plan two Rounds ahead in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge, as after Round 26 we will have the final period of unlimited trades before the postseason.

Guard

Sylvain Francisco, Zalgiris Kaunas (12.9 credits)

With backcourt mate Dovydas Giedraitis ruled out, Francisco should see extended minutes once again. Last Round, in the absence of Giedraitis, Francisco erupted for a career-high 36 PIR against his former club, Bayern. Zalgiris next faces ALBA, one of the league's weakest defensive teams, who will be without Martin Hermannsson and Justin Bean, and potentially Gabriele Procida and Matt Thomas. This makes Francisco a strong play with high upside.

Nigel Williams-Goss, Olympiacos Piraeus (7.4 credits)

With Thomas Walkup and Luca Vildoza both out, Williams-Goss is locked into significant minutes. When his fellow orchestrators are sidelined, he becomes a high-value pick, especially with a favorable upcoming schedule against Paris and Barcelona, two teams that struggle to contain point guards. His low price makes him an excellent sleeper pick.

Will McDowell-White, ALBA Berlin (7.3 credits)

McDowell-White is only worth considering when Martin Hermannsson is out -- which he is for this Round. The former is seeing increased minutes and providing steady PIR production, and he recently scored 23 points in a domestic game against Bayern while posting double-digit PIR in four consecutive appearances across all competitions. With Zalgiris' recent defensive struggles, McDowell-White could be a sneaky value addition.

Dario Brizuela, FC Barcelona (6.9 credits)

This might be the last Round to hold onto Brizuela before dropping him, as Barcelona's matchups in Rounds 26 and 27 are against Olympiacos and Real Madrid -- tough defensive teams that could limit his value. Brizuela has played at least 20 minutes in nine straight games across all competitions, making him a decent budget option for now.

Forward

Zach LeDay, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (17.2 credits)

With Josh Nebo and Nikola Mirotic both out this week, LeDay is positioned to continue seeing increased minutes. Milan faces Bayern, who will be missing Devin Booker, weakening their interior defense. LeDay's form is stellar -- he dropped 33 points in the last EuroLeague Round and 26 in the last domestic game. He is a must-watch premium pick.

Roman Sorkin, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (9.4 credits)

Sorkin's viability depends on Jaylen Hoard remaining sidelined, which he is for the time being. If Jan Vesely also misses for Barcelona, Sorkin's potential might rise even further. Sorkin received at least 25 minutes in both games Maccabi has played since Hoard when down, making him an intriguing mid-tier option.

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (7.7 credits)

Biberovic is on an impressive run, averaging 24 minutes, 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.8 threes over his last five EuroLeague appearances. His price-to-production ratio is excellent, but the biggest concern is Fenerbahce facing Panathinaikos at OAKA Arena, a historically tough venue.

Guglielmo Caruso, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (4.2 credits)

With Nebo and Mirotic sidelined, Caruso has carved out a role in the rotation. Among players around the 4.0 credit mark, he is one of the few actually seeing court time, making him a viable punt play for managers looking to free up budget elsewhere.

Center

Nikola Milutinov, Olympiacos Piraeus (13.9 credits)

Moustapha Fall is dealing with a fractured finger and missed the last domestic game, and Milutinov's minutes surged to 29 minutes in that contest. Keep an eye on Fall's injury status -- if he remains out, Milutinov holds strong value. If Fall returns, Milutinov's upside takes a hit, but the latter has been notably outproducing the former since Fall picked up the injury.

Freddie Gillespie, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (6.9 credits)

With Mirotic and Nebo out, Gillespie logged 28 and 26 minutes in his last two EuroLeague outings, recording 7 and 14 PIR respectively. While not a game-breaker, he's a solid low-cost value pick with upside for extended playing time.

Head Coach

Ioannis Sfairopoulos, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (6.2 credits)

Red Star plays ASVEL at home, fresh off a derby victory that could provide momentum. ASVEL is missing Mbaye Ndiaye and Charles Kahudi and perhaps Tarik Black, while Red Star will only be down Mike Daum and maybe captain Branko Lazic. Given the matchup, Sfairopoulos is a solid mid-tier coach option.

Andrea Trinchieri, Zalgiris Kaunas (4.0 credits)

Trinchieri is a risky but intriguing pick. At the lowest price you can get, his club plays at home against one of the league's worst teams in ALBA. Trinchieri is a boom-or-bust play with Zalgiris going through a tough stretch, but this game is crucial for their playoff push, so motivation should not be an issue.

Drop Candidates

Devin Booker, FC Bayern Munich (13.9 credits)

Booker will miss both Rounds on this week's schedule -- and it sounds like he could miss more time. Either way, you can bring him back before Round 27 if he is ready at that point.

Martin Hermannsson, ALBA Berlin (9.3 credits)

Hermannsson tossed up a double-double his last time out but finds himself back on the injured list. He has not been ruled out for Round 27, but that game will be played just two days after Tuesday's contest, which does not leave much recovery time.

