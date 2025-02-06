EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 26

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

This is the last round before the break and unlimited trades -- the final opportunity to set up your EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge roster for the regular season. Let's dive into the top picks for your teams.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Let's get started!

Guard

Nigel Williams-Goss, Olympiacos Piraeus (7.9 credits)

With Thomas Walkup and Luca Vildoza remaining out, Williams-Goss continues to be a must-have pick if you don't already own him. He played nearly 36 minutes last round, making him one of the safest high-usage options available. Once you have a player with potentially high usage, you give yourself a better chance to score high in fantasy game.

Nick Weiler-Babb, FC Bayern Munich (11.5 credits)

Weiler-Babb and Shabazz Napier frequently split playmaking duties, so if Napier remains sidelined, Weiler-Babb becomes an excellent option. Keep an eye on Bayern's injury report before locking him in.

Trent Forrest, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (11.3 credits)

Forrest has seen a steady increase in playtime, averaging around 30 minutes over his last six games. His improved stat line makes him a viable fantasy option, especially against Maccabi, a team that struggles defensively.

Matthew Strazel, AS Monaco (8.3 credits)

Strazel is on a strong fantasy run, averaging 24 MPG, 12.6 PPG, 3.0 APG, and 3.4 drawn fouls over the last 10 Rounds -- very impressive numbers for a 22-year-old player. Jordan Loyd will remain out for Monaco, and if Elie Okobo does as well, Strazel remains primed to produce.

Forward

Zach LeDay, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (17.2 credits)

LeDay recorded 18 PIR last round in 28 minutes, an OK performance. With Nebo and Mirotic still OUT, he remains a safe fantasy play with high-minute potential against his former team, Zalgiris.

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (15.7 credits)

Since returning from injury, Shengelia has been in elite form, averaging 24.4 PIR over his last five games. His next matchup against Paris Basketball is ideal, as they tend to allow high PIR totals to opponents.

Roman Sorkin, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (9.5 credits)

With Jaylen Hoard sidelined, Sorkin's role continues to expand. As anticipated, he logged 28 minutes and took 11 field goal attempts last round—encouraging volume that solidifies his fantasy value.

Alberto Abalde, Real Madrid (5.6 credits)

With Mario Hezonja suspended and Dzanan Musa questionable, Abalde could be a high-upside gamble. If both stars are absent, Abalde's role could increase significantly.

Center

Tyrique Jones, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (14.3 credits)

Finding consistent centers is a challenge. Jones is a solid rebounder,drawing fouls efficiently, few steals and blocks. However, he is inconsistent, capable of delivering a high PIR one game and a low PIR the next.

Johannes Voigtmann, FC Bayern Munich (9.0 credits)

With Devin Booker sidelined for several weeks, Voigtmann has an opportunity for extended minutes. Last Round, he played 27 minutes and recorded a 16 PIR—a promising sign that he's trending up.

Head Coach

Ioannis Sfairopoulos, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (6.3 credits)

Red Star faces AlBA on the road, but they still enter as strong favorites. Given the matchup, Sfairopoulos is relatively safe coaching pick for those seeking a reliable win.

Pablo Laso, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (4.4 credits)

Baskonia plays at home against Maccabi, one of the worst teams this season. With Hoard still out, Maccabi's rotation remains just a little short. However, Baskonia has been struggling in both the EuroLeague and domestic competitions, making Laso a risky but potentially rewarding choice.

Drop Candidates

Luka Samanic, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (11.9 credits)

Samanic showed flashes with back-to-back 18 and 16 PIR games, but his last four performances have been disappointing (max 8 PIR and 17 MIN). For a 10+ credit player, this level of production is not enough.

Dario Brizuela, FC Barcelona (7.2 credits)

Very unpopular drop candidate here and we may absolutely argue to even add him to our fantasy teams. Brizuela has been playing well, but upcoming matchups against Olympiacos and Real Madrid could pose defensive challenges. While not a must-drop, managers might consider selling high now and buying back in two rounds when Barcelona faces a weaker opponent in ALBA.

Get your kicks in Round 26 and check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes!