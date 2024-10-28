EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 6

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

We are once again entering a double-game week, and it's worth noting that there will be no unlimited trades after Round 7 wraps up Friday. It will be beneficial to keep that in mind when setting your EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge lineups for the week ahead.

Guard

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (13.5 credits)

He is much more familiar with European basketball than he was last year, and it's showing up in the stats, as he owns a 17.8 average index rating in EuroLeague play after posting an 11.7 mark in the same category last season. He is averaging 30 minutes per night, and he has not recorded fewer than 14 PIR, which is not bad by the standards of most players. He put up 25 points and 28 PIR in a domestic game against Olympiacos on Sunday, so he has all kinds of momentum heading into the double-game week.

Elie Okobo, AS Monaco (13.6 credits)

Okobo has been a model of consistency as well, as the 14 PIR he put up last week against Paris was also his lowest of the EuroLeague season. He and Monaco will face a tough test against Partizan on Wednesday, but Okobo remains a preferable choice.

Elijah Bryant, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (10.1 credits)

He was outstanding last week against Milan, playing a major role in his club's road victory. Backcourt mate Shane Larkin is out for the next several weeks, so Efes figures to continue leaning on Bryant. You should do the same.

T.J. Shorts, Paris Basketball (15.2 credits)

I placed Shorts lower on the list only because I'm not sure he needs to be mentioned regularly. You shouldn't ignore Shorts, though, as in Round 5 he had one of the season's best performances, putting up 38 PIR against Monaco en route to winning the MVP award. He's a player deserving of respect.

Forward

Nikola Mirotic, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (15.6 credits)

Just after Josh Nebo recovered from his injury, Shavon Shields sustained one of his own in Saturday's domestic contest. With one of the team's two key scorers injured, the other naturally gets a boost in value. The only potential red flag is that Mirotic's performances at home and away are a case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. He posted 27 PIR in his last two performances in his home gym but averaged only 10.0 PIR in the last two away from home. Milan will play at Baskonia on Tuesday before returning home for an all-Italian matchup with Virtus Bologna.

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (15.2 credits)

Last week Moneke unexpectedly hit rock bottom against ALBA, finishing with a -3 PIR. However, if you are seeking opportunity, he can be given another chance. Tadas Sedekerskis will not suit up this week, and that will keep Moneke in a prime position to produce at the forward spots.

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (7.2 credits)

Fenerbahce nearly completed a comeback against Panathinaikos in Round 5, and if they had the architect definitely would have been Biberovic, who scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds. Biberovic is a home-court giant, and Fenerbahce will play both games this week in their home arena.

Ercan Osmani, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (5.8 credits)

Head coach Tomislav Mijatovic really trusts Osmani, as evidenced by the 19 minutes he averaged over the last three Rounds. It's worth noting, though, that Osmani's best two games this season have come on the road and that he will have a tough matchup against Barcelona's talented frontcourt.

Filip Petrusev, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (6.8 credits)

Petrusev trained with Red Star on Monday, so while it will be important to confirm his status for Round 6 it appears he will play against Zalgiris. He will be a vital piece for Red Star in the absence of Joel Bolomboy.

Center

Jasiel Rivero, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (11.6 credits)

We gave Mathias Lessort the top spot last week because he was facing Fenerbahce, and Rivero occupies it this time around for the same reason. Over the last five games, the Turkish team ceded 17 PIR to Moses Wright, 18 PIR to Daniel Oturu, 22 PIR to Lessort and 25 PIR to Bolomboy. It's time to add Rivero if you haven't.

Tyrique Jones, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade (11.7 credits)

Jones was a one-man show in last week's loss to Virtus, delivering 32 PIR. He has been at his best against less athletic big men, which was the case in Round 5. Monaco's big men -- Mam Jaiteh, Donatas Motiejunas and Georgios Papagiannis -- also fall in that category, which could lead to another big night for Jones.

Head Coach

Saras Jasikevicius, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (8.5 credits)

Fenerbahce lost the last two EuroLeague games it played at home, but those came against Panathinaikos and Red Star, and they will now get a couple games in their home gym against less-imposing teams in Maccabi and Partizan. Fenerbahce is looking to get back on track, and they have a big opportunity ahed of them this week.

Ergin Ataman, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (9.5 credits)

After consecutive losses in Paris and Madrid, the victory against Fenerbahce and the domestic win against Olympiacos have surely lifted morale. Now it's time for Panathinaikos to make a statement at home against ASVEL.

Drop Candidates

Georgios Papagiannis, AS Monaco (10.5 credits)

Papagiannis is a pretty nice third center to have. In fact, he likely would be the top option had he remained with Fenerbahce. However, Jaiteh's fast start and the trust Motiejunas has earned have left Papagiannis in a meager role. He hasn't played more than 20 minutes in a game yet and should be avoided in a tough away match against Partizan.

Luca Vildoza, Olympiacos Piraeus (10.9 credits)

Vildoza has not found his form yet and is behind Evan Fournier and Tyler Dorsey in the Olympiacos rotation. He will also likely be behind Nigel Williams-Goss, who is slated to return to action Tuesday.

