EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 8

Greetings to all fantasy basketball enthusiasts as we embark on another enthralling double-game week in the EuroLeague!

There will be no shortage of action in the four days ahead, and to assist with the fine-tuning of your lineups in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge, below is an extensive look at the players to target in Round 8.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article

And with that, here are some players that will help you be great in Round 8.

Guard

Keenan Evans, Zalgiris Kaunas (14.1 credits)

In the midst of Zalgiris' struggles Evans stands out, as he ranked second among guards in PIR per contest over the last three games. He is in position to keep the run going with favorable matchups against Panathinaikos and Bayern in the next two Rounds.

Sterling Brown, ALBA Berlin (10.9 credits)

Brown has exhibited improved accuracy from the field and is consistently getting 25 minutes or more per game. With Brown taking at least 10 shots in all seven of his EuroLeague appearances and favorable matchups against ASVEL and Partizan ahead, he will look good in your lineups at a reasonable price. Plus, he offers versatility beyond just scoring, having averaged 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the last five Rounds.

Isaiah Canaan, Olympiacos Piraeus (7.4 credits)

With double digits in four straight appearances and a promising schedule ahead -- matchups with Maccabi, Red Star and Zalgiris -- Canaan earns a mention here. He averaged 28 minutes over the last four Rounds, which is rare to find for someone in this price range.

Vanja Marinkovic, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (5.8 credits)

Marinkovic averaged just shy of 25 minutes over the last three Rounds, and he provides a mix of points and some additional stats. He has some tough matchups -- Barcelona, Monaco and Valencia -- sandwiched around a Round 9 matchup with ASVEL, but his playing time makes him a valuable option at this rate.

Malte Delow, ALBA Berlin (5.5 credits)

Delow opened the season in a bit of a bit role, but he has played at least 17 minutes in four straight and even started in Round 7. With favorable matchups this week against ASVEL and Partizan, grab him for the next two Rounds before finding a replacement when ALBA takes on Real Madrid in Round 10.

Forward

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (15.1 credits)

Shengelia remains a consistent performer who is undeterred by opposing defenses. He's a reliable choice regardless of the matchup, and he could be even busier than usual in the short term with fellow Jordan Mickey out at least a couple weeks.

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (12.4 credits)

Hayes-Davis is a key player for Fenerbahce, and he played even more than he usually does over the last two Rounds. The Turkish team remains shorthanded in the frontcourt, and if Hayes-Davis barely leaves the court again -- he played all but two seconds across Rounds 6 and 7 -- he will be a solid pick.

Alec Peters, Olympiacos Piraeus (11.0 credits)

Despite Luke Sikma being ready to return in Round 8, Peters is still a robust pick. He is having a dream season, and Sikma probably won't put a major dent in his playing time. Facing Red Star and Zalgiris at home, Peters is well-positioned to capitalize. Both opponents are being beaten by bigs who are able to let it fly from thenthree-point line.

Tadas Sedekerskis, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (10.7 credits)

As we ride the wave of the prevailing trend in these articles -- players logging significant minutes -- Sedekerskis fits perfectly. He averaged just under 32 minutes over the last three EuroLeague rounds, and he has been on a stat-stuffing mission, recording 12 points and 13 rebounds in Round 7 and 13 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's domestic contest. Sedekerskis faces a strong opponent in Barcelona in Round 8, but despite the tough defense his playing time and production are tough to overlook.

Konstantinos Mitoglou, Panathinaikos Athens (10.5 credits)

Now one of the most crucial players for Panathinaikos, Mitoglou is consistently logging significant minutes. Over the last three Rounds he averaged just under 32 minutes while taking 11.7 field goal attempts per game and shooting a sizzling 62.9 percent from the field and 40.0 percent beyond the arc. When you add in the 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and notable 20.3 PIR he put up over that span, Mitoglou has been a fantasy force. With the next three games at home -- against Zalgiris, Virtus Bologna and Valencia -- and Juancho Hernangomez nowhere near a return, Mitoglou should continue to deliver.

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (5.1 credits)

Nick Calathes and Marko Guduric may play in Round 8, but Dyshawn Pierre, Sertac Sanli and Metecan Birsen are all still out. With all of them sitting out the last few days, Biberovic recorded nine PIR over 19 minutes in last week's loss to Partizan and then played 35 minutes in the domestic game that followed. Biberovic stands out as a great option in this price range.

Center

Moustapha Fall, Olympiacos Piraeus (10.9 credits)

With Nikola Milutinov out for Round 8 and likely Round 9 as well, picking Fall at the center position is a great idea. We've already witnessed Fall's impact when Milutinov is out -- he dropped a triple-double in a recent domestic game and then put up 10 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and an impressive 24 PIR while playing 36 minutes last week against Baskonia. As long as Milutinov remains sidelined Fall should see extra minutes and return value at his price.

Johannes Thiemann, ALBA Berlin (10.5 credits)

Thiemann faces a favorable matchup against ASVEL in Round 8, a tougher challenge against Partizan in Round 9 and a significant test against Real Madrid in Round 10. As arguably the best player on his team Thiemann consistently plays the most minutes, grabs the most rebounds and visits the free-throw line often. He has become even more aggressive on the offensive end, drawing fouls and trips to the charity stripe even more so than he was early on.

Bryant Dunston, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (7.8 credits)

It will be tough for Dunston to sustain his recent run -- averages of 11.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 22 minutes over the last two Rounds -- at this stage of his career, but with Mickey out he should remain busy over the next couple weeks. He is a quality short-term option until Mickey returns to the court.

Head Coach

Sasa Obradovic, AS Monaco (9.5 credits)

Monaco faces Efes in their home arena in Round 8. Efes is struggling on both defense and offense, and The Roca Team is ripped off five straight wins in EuroLeague play and enters Round 8 in fourth place. Obradovic a strong pick.

Ergin Ataman, Panathinaikos Athens (9.4 credits)

Playing at home against Zalgiris and with Kendrick Nunn now in the fold, Panathinaikos has a good chance to secure a victory. Zalgiris is struggling and could be down a threat in Tomas Dimsa. Simply put, the odds are in favor of Panathinaikos in this matchup.

Luca Banchi, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (6.7 credits)

Virtus faces Milan in its home arena, providing them a slight advantage in the Italian derby. While Milan took it to Valencia last week, they also took the loss in their most recent domestic contest. Virtus, after a recent defeat against Real Madrid, might be particularly motivated to bounce back and secure a win against its rival.

Drop Candidates

Shane Larkin, Anadolu Efes Istanbul (14.7 credits)

Larkin has hit a rough patch recently. While he is still getting 30 minutes per night, his shooting percentage has declined, his rebounding has dropped and his PIR has taken a hit. Despite a clutch performance against Zalgiris in Round 7, upcoming away games against Monaco and Milan -- coupled with a decrease in fantasy utility -- suggest it may be a good time to unload him from your roster. You can reconsider once he regains his form, which could happen at any time.

Chris Jones, Valencia Basket (13.0 credits)

Jones saw domestic-league action over the weekend after missing the last EuroLeague Round. With Jared Harper presumably out there might be a few more shots for Jones, but Valencia revealed Jones is still working his way back from an ankle injury, and matchups with Real Madrid and Barcelona during the double-game week are particularly challenging.

Thomas Walkup, Olympiacos Piraeus (10.4 credits)

Although he is my favorite EuroLeague player, Walkup lands here for now. His stats -- including minutes, shot attempts, accuracy, rebounds, steals, fouls drawn and PIR -- are all on a downward trend. If he's still on your roster, it's time to part ways. While Walkup's last domestic appearance -- 20 points over 22 minutes showed promise -- the fact he only averaged 20 minutes over the last three EuroLeague Rounds signals a need for reevaluation.

Jordan Mickey, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (9.4 credits)

Mickey sprained his ankle over the weekend and will be out at least 2-to-3 weeks. Drop him for now and reassess once he's back in action.

Tomas Dimsa, Zalgiris Kaunas (6.5 credits)

Dimsa missed the last domestic game with a slight hamstring bruise, and although the injury sounds minor it's prudent to drop him from the roster until he is healthy again.

