EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 11 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Nov. 21

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:45 AM ET Thursday.

Darius Thompson Over 17.5 Points+Assists (-105 bet365)

Outside of the steals column, Thompson was bit quiet in this category Round 10, but I'm cutting him some slack. He and Elijah Bryant have run the show since Shane Larkin went out, and that will remain the case with Larkin still out for Round 11. This number feels very low in a game that has a 171.5 total.

Mikael Jantunen Over 13.5 Points+Rebounds (-110 bet365)

Jantunen was my most costly mistake his last time out, bbut I can't ignore how much I like the pace of this game. In the four games involving teams that match the Paris pace like Efes will do, Jantunen has hit the over on every occasion.

Rokas Jokubaitis Over 15.5 Points+Assists (-115 bet365)

Maccabi's top point guard, Tamir Blatt, saw action in the last two Rounds, so I'm disregarding the numbers for Jokubaitis. Blatt now finds himself back on the injured list, which frees up Jokubaitis again. Before Blatt returned, Jokubaitis topped this number in four straight chances, all against teams with different styles. We will ride the analytics for someone getting unreal usage when Blatt is unavailable.

Alec Peters 3+ Threes Made (+165 bet365)

Alec Peters 4+ Threes Made (+425 bet365)

I don't want to get carried away with this one given the odds, but this is my "YOLO" wager of the day. Sasha Vezenkov is out for a couple weeks, so Peters figures to slide back into the role he occupied last season while Vezenkov was playing in the NBA. Peters is one of -- if not the -- best three-point shooters in the league, and he is facing a Baskonia team that allows opponents to make over 40 percent of its triples -- the highest mark in the league. While Peters has taken a back seat to Vezenkov, he has made a robust 57.1 percent of his triples -- or rather, eight of his 14 attempts -- in his 10 appearances during the current campaign.

