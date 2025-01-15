EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 21 - Wednesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 15

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 9:30 PM ET Tuesday.

PICKS TO CLICK

Isaiah Canaan 11+ Points (+100 DraftKings)

With Nemanja Nedovic ruled out for Round 21, Canaan should handle the bulk of the three-point duties, and he could spend an extra five minutes on the court. Fenerbahce has been friendly to opposing guards this season, and we hit on a Canaan ladder last time Nedovic sat out, so I'm fine with -- responsibly -- going up to 15 points here.

Devon Hall 9+ Points (-120 DraftKings)

Devon Hall 10+ Points (+115 DraftKings)

Hall came up short for us last week, but hear me out. He worked as a reserve but was a blowout away from getting at least 29 minutes for the third time in as many Rounds. The usage was still there, but he went just 1-for-7 from the floor and did not take his last rotation due to the scoreboard. I'm trusting the process once more on Hall, and once his Points+Assists props are posted I will be going with those as well.

Cedi Osman 10+ Points (-120 DraftKings)

We will want to wait and see what the Panathinaikos roster looks like, but if Lorenzo Brown sits out or another regular is a surprise scratch, Osman should get minutes around the mid-20s. He set season highs with 18 points and 27 minutes with Panathinaikos shorthanded in Round 20, and he has proved in recent years that he was capable of scoring at the NBA level.

