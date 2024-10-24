EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 5 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Oct. 24

It will be a fairly tough board again Thursday, so I want to add a disclaimer that some of these picks hinge on availability-related updates that have not been announced yet. As always I will post any last-second props that could come into play due to injuries or otherwise under the @RotoWireEuro post on X. Good luck, everyone!

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 7:45 AM ET Thursday.

Khalifa Diop Over 3.5 Points (-115 FanDuel)

Donta Hall Over 5.5 Rebounds (-125 FanDuel)

Baskonia is dealing with some injuries in the frontcourt, as both Tadas Sedekerskis and Nikos Rogkavopoulos are uncertain for Round 5. I expect the latter to suit up, but he is a stretch four that does not crash the glass like Sedekerskis, so I expect Baskonia to utilize a four-out, one-in setup that allows the bigs to hit these numbers. I would start with a half unit here and match that if Sedekerskis is ultimately ruled out.

Luka Mitrovic Over 7.5 Points (-128 FanDuel)

This is another play I will wait on before committing a full unit, but with Joel Bolomboy sidelined Mitrovic is going to have to step up. If recently-loaned Filip Petrusev is available Thursday I would like this play less.

T.J. Shorts Under 7.5 Assists (-122 FanDuel)

Shorts has been on fire all season long, and he has hyped up the matchup with Monaco and has even stated he wants it to be the biggest rivalry in the EuroLeague moving forward. I think the head-to-head between Shorts and Mike James, plus the quality defense Monaco plays, will lead to more shots for Shorts and fewer assists than projected.

Vincent Poirier 10+ Points (-120 DraftKings)

Vincent Poirier 12+ Points (+156 DraftKings)

We have to wait for confirmation on the availability of Daniel Oturu, but if he is out again I love Poirier alternates and overs across the board. The matchup isn't amazing, but the opponent doesn't seem to faze him when he gets big minutes and doesn't foul.

Mike James Over 1.5 Threes (-135 FanDuel)

I have to imagine the game plan is to have James either attack Shorts or utilize pick-and-rolls that get a big switched onto him. I think James will be able to get to the basket at will, but I think this will also set up some of his famous step-back threes. Paris is allowing opponents to make triples at the fourth highest rate and is tied for third in total three-pointers ceded, and this is due to a combination of their defensive scheme and extremely fast pace of play.

