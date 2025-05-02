Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 4 - Friday

EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 4 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on May 2, 2025
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

PAO

EFS

Mathias Lessort

PJ Dozier

Marius Grigonis

Rodrigue Beaubois

Ioannis Papapetrou

Salih Altuntas

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -1.5
Total: 168.0

AS Monaco at FC Barcelona

Status Check

ASM

BAR

Nick Calathes

Jan Vesely

 

Nicolas Laprovittola

 

Chimezie Metu

 

Juan Nunez

 

Dame Sarr

Game Time: 19:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -2.0
Total: 173.0

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 4 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 4 - Friday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 4 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 4 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 4 - Thursday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 4 - Thursday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Playoffs - Game 4
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Playoffs - Game 4
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 3 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 3 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 3 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Basketball Picks: Best Bets for Playoffs - Game 3 - Wednesday