EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 5

EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Playoffs - Game 5

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on May 6, 2025 12:38PM EST
Baseball

This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Monaco's Donatas Motiejunas will not suit up Tuesday.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

FC Barcelona at AS Monaco

Status Check

BAR

ASM

Jan Vesely

Nick Calathes

Nicolas Laprovittola

 

Chimezie Metu

 

Juan Nunez

 

Dame Sarr

 

Game Time: 18:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -5.0
Total: 169.0

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

EFS

PAO

Rodrigue Beaubois

Mathias Lessort

 

Marius Grigonis

 

Ioannis Papapetrou

Game Time: 19:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -6.5
Total: 165.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
