EuroLeague Primer: Round 13 - Tuesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check: Scottie Wilbekin (FBB), Johnathan Motley (FBB), Nemanja Bjelica (FBB), Dyshawn Pierre (FBB), Tarik Biberovic (FBB), Thomas Walkup (OLY), Shaquielle McKissic (OLY), Tarik Black (OLY)

The Breakdown: The first game on the docket will be the marquee matchup on Tuesday's slate, as first-place Fenerbahce hits the road to take on an Olympiacos team that trails them by just two spots in the standings. The Turkish team is 5-1 away from home this season, but they will be nowhere near full strength, and the Greek club is favored by as many as 5.5 points. This is expected to be the highest-scoring game of the day, which is not surprising considering these have been the two most efficient offenses in the league to date.

Zalgiris Kaunas at Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade

Status Check: Ignas Brazdeikis (ZAL), Lukas Lekavicius (ZAL), Tomas Dimsa (ZAL), Mantas Kalnietis (ZAL), Karolis Lukosiunas (ZAL), Liutauras Lelevicius (ZAL), Luka Mitrovic (CZV), Nikola Ivanovic (CZV)

The Breakdown: These clubs enter with identical 6-6 records, but they are going in different directions, as Zalgiris dropped three of its last four and Red Star has run off five straight wins. The oddsmakers expect that streak to reach six, as the home team -- 4-1 in its gym this season -- is favored by as many as 7.5 points, which is tied for the biggest spread on the slate. These teams are separated by only 1.8 points in net rating, but Zalgiris will be rather thin in the backcourt, and they will need to be far more effective on the defensive end than they have of late. Points could be at a premium in this contest, as the over/under is the lowest of the day and barely tops 150.0 points.

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check: Aleksa Avramovic (PAR), Balsa Koprivica (PAR), Joffrey Lauvergne (ASV)

The Breakdown: In another matchup between teams with identical records, a Partizan team on a four-game losing streak will take on an ASVEL club that snapped a five-game slide with a big victory over Barcelona its last time out. These teams profile as nearly opposites in the secondary statistics, as the Serbian squad has been has one of the better offenses in the league but ranks last in defensive efficiency. Meanwhile, only one team has been worse offensively than ASVEL, yet they rank third in the league in defensive rating. Partizan's 1-5 road record would seem to tip the balance in favor of the French club, who are favored by as many as 3.5 points.

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check: Wade Baldwin IV (MTA), Alex Poythress (MTA), Shavon Shields (EA7), Kevin Pangos (EA7), Nicolo Melli (EA7), Kyle Hines (EA7), Luigi Datome (EA7)

The Breakdown: Maccabi checks in 10 spots higher in the standings than Milan, but the experts expect the Italian team to snap its eight-game losing streak Tuesday, as they are favored by 3.5 points. Milan will be down at least a trio of key players, but Maccabi will be as well, and they have yet to win a road game in five tries. Milan has the worst net rating in the league thanks to an offense that has been far less efficient than any other, but they have fared far better on the defensive end than their counterparts, and that could be enough to get back on the winning track.

Real Madrid at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check: Gabriel Deck (RMB), Rudy Fernandez (RMB), Adam Hanga (RMB), Anthony Randolph (RMB), Carlos Alocen (RMB), Vladimir Lucic (BAY), Augustine Rubit (BAY), Zan Mark Sisko (BAY)

The Breakdown: Both teams will be down some key pieces in this one, but the Spanish squad is better equipped to handle the absences and are 4-1 away from home this season, which explains why they are favored by as many as 7.5 points -- tied for the biggest spread of the day -- despite being on the road. Real Madrid has a distinct edge in net rating, as they are 14.9 points better in that department than the German club.

Panathinaikos Athens at Valencia Basket

Status Check: Marius Grigonis (PAO), Lefteris Bochoridis (PAO), Chris Jones (VBC), Sam Van Rossom (VBC), Martin Hermannsson (VBC), Millan Jimenez (VBC)

The Breakdown: The final game of the day could be a fun one, as these teams check in second and third in the pace department. The over/under does not reflect that, as both teams are a little below average on the offensive end, but neither team is particularly stout defensively, either. Valencia is favored by 3.5 points on their home court, but the Greek team comes in far hotter, as they have won four in a row while the Spanish squad went 1-4 over the last five Rounds.

