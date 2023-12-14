Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 14 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
December 14, 2023

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

AS Monaco at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

ASM

FBB

Jordan Loyd

Georgios Papagiannis

 

Raul Neto

 

Metecan Birsen

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -2.5
Total: 160.0

Valencia Basket at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

VBC

OLY

Semi Ojeleye

Filip Petrusev

Jared Harper

Alec Peters

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

Kostas Papanikolaou

Martin Hermannsson

Nigel Williams-Goss

 

Naz Mitrou-Long

 

Veniamin Abosi

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -9.5
Total: 152.5

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at FC Barcelona

Status Check

EA7

BAR

Nikola Mirotic

Alex Abrines

Maodo Lo

Michael Caicedo

Billy Baron

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -9.0
Total: 159.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
