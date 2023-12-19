EuroLeague Primer: Round 15 - Wednesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
Zalgiris Kaunas at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Status Check
ZAL
FBB
Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -8.5
Total: 157.0
Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at AS Monaco
Status Check
PAO
ASM
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -4.5
Total: 161.5
Anadolu Efes Istanbul at FC Bayern Munich
Status Check
EFS
BAY
None
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -4.5
Total: 164.0
LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan
Status Check
ASV
EA7
None
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -6.5
Total: 157.0
