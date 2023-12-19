Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 15 - Wednesday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
December 19, 2023

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Zalgiris Kaunas at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

ZAL

FBB

Brady Manek

Georgios Papagiannis

Arnas Butkevicius

Raul Neto

Lukas Lekavicius

Metecan Birsen

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -8.5
Total: 157.0

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at AS Monaco

Status Check

PAO

ASM

Marius Grigonis

Jordan Loyd

Ioannis Papapetrou

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -4.5
Total: 161.5

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

EFS

BAY

Will Clyburn

None

Rodrigue Beaubois

 

Ante Zizic

 

Derek Willis

 

Elijah Bryant

 

Tibor Pleiss

 

Erkan Yilmaz

 

Ridvan Oncel

 

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -4.5
Total: 164.0

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

ASV

EA7

None

Nikola Mirotic

 

Maodo Lo

 

Johannes Voigtmann

 

Giampaolo Ricci

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -6.5
Total: 157.0

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
