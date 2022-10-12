EuroLeague Primer: Round 2 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at AS Monaco

Status Check: Shane Larkin (EFS), Rodrigue Beaubois (EFS), Elie Okobo (ASM)

The Breakdown: Two games will tip at the same time to kick off Round 2, and we will start our analysis with this contest, as the over/under is roughly 10 points higher than the three games below and also a few points higher than any game on Friday's schedule. Efes will be down one of its top guards and possibly another, and the home team should be at full strength. The oddsmakers are expecting a close contest, as both teams are slight favorites on different websites.

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

Fantasy Factors: Check back soon!

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens at Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade

Status Check: Nate Wolters (PAO), Derrick Williams (PAO), Nemanja Nedovic (CZV), Ognjen Dobric (CZV), Stefan Markovic (CZV), Dalibor Ilic (CZV)

The Breakdown: The experts are expecting this contest to be the opposite of the previous one, as it is the only game that will be played over the next two days that features an over/under below 150 points. Red Star could remain thin in the backcourt, but the home team is still favored to win by about a handful of points.

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

Fantasy Factors: Check back soon!

FC Bayern Munich at Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Status Check: Isaac Bonga (BAY), Tornike Shengelia (VIR), Milos Teodosic (VIR), Awudu Abass (VIR)

The Breakdown: Both these teams are playoff hopefuls, and both will be looking to avoid an 0-2 start to the season. The hosts will likely get a boost from Teodosic, and though he may not provide as much help as he will when he is at full speed, the oddsmakers are still expecting them to win by roughly five points.

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

Fantasy Factors: Check back soon!

Real Madrid at FC Barcelona

Status Check: Rudy Fernandez (RMB), Nigel Williams-Goss (RMB), Alberto Abalde (RMB), Adam Hanga (RMB), Anthony Randolph (RMB), Carlos Alocen (RMB), Nikola Mirotic (BAR), Kyle Kuric (BAR), Sergi Martinez (BAR)

The Breakdown: The schedule makers did not wait long to pit the two Spanish powerhouses against each other, and the latest edition of El Clasico will take place at the Palau in Round 2. The home team is favored despite its season-opening loss in the same gym, but records and spreads can essentially be thrown out whenever these teams meet. These teams went to overtime in the Super Cup Final in late September, and Real Madrid wound up winning by six points.

Best Bets for Success: Check back soon!

Fantasy Factors: Check back soon!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.