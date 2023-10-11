Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 2 - Thursday

EuroLeague Primer: Round 2 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
October 11, 2023

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Real Madrid at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

RMB

EFS

Gabriel Deck

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

Rudy Fernandez

 

Carlos Alocen

 

Game Time: 19:30 CET
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -1.5
Total: 165.0

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

PAR

ASV

None

David Lighty

 

Charles Kahudi

Game Time: 20:00 CET
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -3.5
Total: 164.0

Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at ALBA Berlin

Status Check

BKN

BER

None

Christ Koumadje

 

Yanni Wetzell

 

Tim Schneider

 

Elias Rapieque

 

Marcus Eriksson

Game Time: 20:00 CET
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -2.0
Total: 167.5

FC Bayern Munich at Panathinaikos Athens

Status Check

BAY

PAO

Vladimir Lucic

Kostas Sloukas

 

Ioannis Papapetrou

 

Konstantinos Mitoglou

Game Time: 20:15 CET
Spread: Panathinaikos Athens -5.5
Total: 158.5

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Per an official announcement from the EuroLeague, "The ... Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 2 game between EA7 Emporio Armani Milan and Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv, scheduled for October 12, (has) been suspended following the terror attacks and onset of armed conflict in Israel."


