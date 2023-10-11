EuroLeague Primer: Round 2 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
Real Madrid at Anadolu Efes Istanbul
RMB
EFS
Game Time: 19:30 CET
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -1.5
Total: 165.0
Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne
PAR
ASV
None
Game Time: 20:00 CET
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -3.5
Total: 164.0
Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at ALBA Berlin
BKN
BER
None
Game Time: 20:00 CET
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -2.0
Total: 167.5
FC Bayern Munich at Panathinaikos Athens
BAY
PAO
Game Time: 20:15 CET
Spread: Panathinaikos Athens -5.5
Total: 158.5
EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv
Per an official announcement from the EuroLeague, "The ... Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 2 game between EA7 Emporio Armani Milan and Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv, scheduled for October 12, (has) been suspended following the terror attacks and onset of armed conflict in Israel."
