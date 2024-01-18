Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 22 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
January 18, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

FBB

ZAL

Nigel Hayes-Davis

Rolands Smits

Metecan Birsen

Edgaras Ulanovas

Raul Neto

 

Arturs Zagars

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -3.5
Total: 161.5

Real Madrid at AS Monaco

Status Check

RMB

ASM

Walter Tavares

Elie Okobo

Dzanan Musa

 

Vincent Poirier

 

Sergio Llull

 

Rudy Fernandez

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -1.5
Total: 165.5

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

PAR

PAO

Kevin Punter

Mathias Lessort

James Nunnally

Luca Vildoza

Aleksa Avramovic

Aleksander Balcerowski

 

Kostas Antetokounmpo

 

Lefteris Mantzoukas

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -7.5
Total: 163.5

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Valencia Basket

Status Check

EA7

VBC

Rodney McGruder

Victor Claver

Nikola Mirotic

 

Shavon Shields

 

Maodo Lo

 

Billy Baron

 

Giordano Bortolani

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Valencia Basket -4.5
Total: 153.5

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
