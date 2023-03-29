EuroLeague Primer: Round 32 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check: Milos Teodosic (VIR), Isaia Cordinier (VIR), Alessandro Pajola (VIR), Awudu Abass (VIR), Bryant Dunston (EFS), Dogus Balbay (EFS)

Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -12.0

O/U: 166.5

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Status Check: Kevin Pangos (EA7), Devon Hall (EA7), Luigi Datome (EA7), Paul Biligha (EA7), Alex Poythress (MTA), Jalen Adams (MTA), Austin Hollins (MTA)

Spread: Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv -7.5

O/U: 160.0

ALBA Berlin at FC Barcelona

Status Check: Yovel Zoosman (BER), Marcus Eriksson (BER)

Spread: FC Barcelona -14.5

O/U: 164.0

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.