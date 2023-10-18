Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 4 - Thursday

Kevin O'Brien 
October 18, 2023

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

ASV

FBB

David Lighty

Tyler Dorsey

 

Raul Neto

 

Metecan Birsen

 

Yigit Hamsa Mestoglu

Game Time: 19:45 CET
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -12.5
Total: 159.5

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

PAR

OLY

Mateusz Ponitka

Nigel Williams-Goss

 

Shaquielle McKissic

 

Panagiotis Tsamis

Game Time: 20:15 CET
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -6.0
Total: 157.5

Zalgiris Kaunas at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

ZAL

BKN

Arnas Butkevicius

None

Game Time: 20:30 CET
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -4.0
Total: 162.0

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Real Madrid

Status Check

EA7

RMB

Maodo Lo

Alberto Abalde

Billy Baron

Carlos Alocen

Game Time: 20:45 CET
Spread: Real Madrid -9.5
Total: 159.0

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
