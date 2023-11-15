EuroLeague Primer: Round 9 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Check back before tip-off!
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv
Status Check
FBB
MTA
Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv -2.5
Total: 164.5
Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Olympiacos Piraeus
Status Check
CZV
OLY
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -6.0
Total: 153.0
Anadolu Efes Istanbul at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan
Status Check
EFS
EA7
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -3.5
Total: 157.5
Status Check
ASM
RMB
None
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -8.0
Total: 165.5
If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!