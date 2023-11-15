Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 9 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
November 15, 2023

PREGAME UPDATES

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Status Check

FBB

MTA

Nick Calathes

Wade Baldwin IV

Marko Guduric

 

Dyshawn Pierre

 

Sertac Sanli

 

Raul Neto

 

Metecan Birsen

 

Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv -2.5
Total: 164.5

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

CZV

OLY

Shabazz Napier

Nikola Milutinov

Nemanja Bjelica

Nigel Williams-Goss

Adam Hanga

Shaquielle McKissic

Branko Lazic

Panagiotis Tsamis

Yago Dos Santos

 

Marko Simonovic

 

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -6.0
Total: 153.0

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

EFS

EA7

Elijah Bryant

Billy Baron

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -3.5
Total: 157.5

AS Monaco at Real Madrid

Status Check

ASM

RMB

None

Eli Ndiaye

 

Carlos Alocen

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -8.0
Total: 165.5

