Alan on SXM: Malik Nabers or Marvin Harrison Jr.?

Written by 
Alan Seslowsky 
Updated on August 6, 2024 11:40AM EST

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

On RotoWire's SiriusXM show, Alan explains why he strongly prefers New York Giants rookie wideout Malik Nabers over Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.  Yes, Alan said "tingly."

For more SiriusXM fantasy sports videos visit here

Did you know you can hear RotoWire experts on SiriusXM? Listen Noon-2 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday and 1-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Go to XM 87 or Sirius 210. Also catch our SXM MLB Network show Saturdays 5-6 p.m.  Learn more here.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more." We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
