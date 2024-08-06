Alan on SXM: Malik Nabers or Marvin Harrison Jr.?

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

On RotoWire's SiriusXM show, Alan explains why he strongly prefers New York Giants rookie wideout Malik Nabers over Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Yes, Alan said "tingly."

Who would YOU rather have?? #Giants WR Malik Nabers or #Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.🤔🤨@AlanSeslowsky thinks you should take a harder look at these rookies. @RotoWire pic.twitter.com/eB1rxywtoF — Fantasy Sports Radio (@SiriusXMFantasy) August 6, 2024

