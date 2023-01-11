Baltimore Ravens Odds To Win AFC Championship

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The Baltimore Ravens ended the regular season with a 10-7 mark, which is remarkable considering Lamar Jackson missed the final five games with a knee injury. Jackson's disappearance was not the only issue for the Ravens.

Baltimore's defense got it together following the Roquan Smith trade, but offensively, something has been off without the impending free agent signal caller's presence – importantly, at wide receiver.

The Ravens rolled the dice by trading Marquise Brown. It blew up in their face, reliant on a second-year rookie – Rashod Bateman – to step into the No. 1 role. Bateman's 2022 season resembled his 2021 rookie campaign. They were both injury-stricken.

With significant offensive question marks, plus ending the regular season losing three of the final four games, Ravens AFC Championship odds tanked.

Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship Betting Odds Today

Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship odds are now slated at +2000 at BetMGM Maryland for Maryland sports betting. This sportsbook has the Ravens as the fifth-likeliest team to win the AFC and earn a Super Bowl berth.

Although there is value in these odds, the Ravens need a lot of things to go right for them to advance out of Wild Card Weekend, let alone win the AFC. It starts with the return of Lamar Jackson, which remains up in the air.

Where Can I Bet on Ravens AFC Championship Odds?

Can The Ravens Win The AFC Championship?

When it comes to the Ravens winning the AFC Championship, they are a difficult team to rule out, especially since anything can happen in sports, notably, the NFL Playoffs.

Aside from pure sorts of magic, the Ravens are still a very good football team that won 10 games. They are also coached by a tenured, battle-tested, and Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh. They'll have the proverbial coaching edge in most games.

When it comes to the numbers, the Ravens still managed the second-most rushing yards per game. This occurred without Lamar Jackson for the final five weeks. Defensively, the Ravens were dominant in year one without Wink Martindale.

Baltimore's defense ended the regular season 10th in total yards, third in rushing, and third in scoring. You can throw on them, but they will also force the enemy offense to make mistakes. The Ravens' defense had 24 takeaways, good for eighth-most in the NFL.

This team will not go far without Jackson on the field, but if he is good to go on Wild Card Weekend against the Bengals, it is a new season. If you are going to bet on the Ravens to win the AFC, the time is now while the odds are still long and juicy.