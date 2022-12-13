Bengals Super Bowl Odds Update And Quick Look At Week 15

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The Cincinnati Bengals took care of business once again this past weekend, winning the in-state rivalry game against the Cleveland Browns. With four tough games to end the season, Cincinnati must stay focused in order to make the playoffs.

Below, we will take a look at the recent Bengals Super Bowl odds update heading into Week 15 of the season. We will also discuss how Ohio sports fans will be able to get in on the Ohio sports betting action starting on January 1st.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds Rise To +1000

The Cincinnati Bengals have now won seven of their past eight games. This has the Bengals Super Bowl odds on the rise. A few weeks ago, they had +2800 odds to win it all. Heading into Week 15, the Bengals are +1000 to win the Super Bowl. This ranks them third in the AFC and sixth overall.

Cincinnati has three tough AFC matchups to end the season, which will either be confidence builders or possibly eliminate them from the conversation altogether. First, they will be on the road against the New England Patriots. They will end the season with home games against the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. The latter very well could be for the division.

How To Bet On The Bengals Super Bowl Odds In Ohio

The Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl odds are on the rise, and you may be wondering how you can get in on the action in Ohio. With Ohio sports betting not launching until New Years Day, you still have to way a couple of weeks before you can place bets.

However, there is still plenty for you to do, as you can claim pre-live Ohio sports betting offers that will give you a boost come January 1st. Claim all of these pre-live bonuses now, then you will still get the typical welcome offers on top of that.

Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code ROTOTIX to receive a $100 free bet for launch day on January 1st, as well as and entry into a drawing for Cavs tickets!

The BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS pre-live offer gives you $200 in free bets for launch day.

The DraftKings Ohio Promo Code offer gives you $200 in free bets and a free entry into the $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes.

Our final Ohio pre-live offer is with the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code link, which gives you $100 in free bets for the launch on New Years Day.

Claim all of these pre-live offers to give you hundreds in free bets, which you could use on the Cincinnati Bengals starting on January 1st.

Tee Higgins And Tyler Boyd Injury Updates

While the Cincinnati Bengals easily handled the Cleveland Browns, they had to do so without both wide receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd for the majority of the game. Higgins was a surprise inactive for the game after suffering a setback in pregame, while Boyd played just two snaps before being ruled out the rest of the game.

After dealing with a hamstring injury all week, Higgins suffered a setback in warmups. While he wanted to play, the coaches ultimately shut him down. The fact that he wanted to play does provide optimism for a speedy return. While he could play this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it feels more likely he returns for an AFC matchup against the New England Patriots.

Boyd suffered a dislocated finger and is "week-to-week." This likely rules him out for Week 15, but he should return before the end of regular season, helping the Bengals on their playoff push and possible return to the big game, keeping the Bengals Super Bowl odds still alive.