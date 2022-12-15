Cincinnati Bengals Odds To Make Playoffs Update

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

After winning five straight games, the Cincinnati Bengals have found a way to keep pace in the division and rise the ranks in the AFC. The Bengals' NFL playoff odds have improved. However, the road to the playoffs is not the easiest in Cincinnati.

Let's take a look at the road to the playoffs and give a Cincinnati Bengals playoff odds update heading into Week 15 of the NFL season.

Cincinnati Bengals Odds To Make Playoffs At -6000

The Cincinnati Bengals' odds have been sharply on the rise over the past month. After winning five games in a row, the Bengals' playoff odds sit at -6000. Clearly, the sportsbooks believe Cincinnati is a lock to make the dance. However, the road to get there still doesn't look guaranteed.

Currently, the Bengals are tied with the Baltimore Ravens atop the division, with a 9-4 record. However, since Baltimore currently holds the tiebreaker, Cincinnati sits at fifth in the AFC. They are one game ahead of the Miami Dolphins and two ahead of the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Ohio Betting Promos And Apps For The Cincinnati Bengals

Sports bettors may be wondering if they can bet on the Bengals using Ohio betting apps. The answer is not yet. Ohio sports betting launches on January 1st, just in time for a possible deep Cincinnati playoff run.

While the Ohio betting launch date is a couple of weeks away, you can still clim these pre-live Ohio betting promos today.

Ohio bettors who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code ROTOTIX receive a $100 free bet for the launch on January 1st, as well as and entry into a drawing for Cavs tickets!

BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS pre-live offer gives you $200 in free bets for launch day, which you can use on the Bengals playoff odds.

The final Ohio pre-live offer is with the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code link, which gives you $100 in free bets for the Ohio sports betting launch.

The DraftKings Ohio Promo Code offer is an exciting one, giving you $200 in free bets for launch day and a free entry into the $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes.

Bengals Road To The NFL Playoffs

Yes, the Bengals' odds to make the playoffs make them look like a lock to make the postseason. However, their road to the NFL Playoffs are anything but certain.

In Week 15, they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Tampa has been a shell of themselves, facing Tom Brady in December will always be dangerous, especially if Cincinnati is without a couple of their offensive weapons.

Cincinnati ends the season with three tough AFC matchups against the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens. The Patriots could make up a lot of ground with an upset win, while the Ravens will likely clinch the division with a Week 18 win.

Yes, the Bengals should be able to make the playoffs, as they have been one of the hottest teams in the league. However, it is less of a lock than what the Bengals playoff odds makes them seem.

Sign up with the best sports betting sites to place your bets on NFL odds for Week 15, NFL player props, and other