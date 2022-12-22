Cincinnati Bengals Odds To Win AFC North Update

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

After defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals have increased their winning streak to six games. Thanks to a Baltimore Ravens loss, the Bengals now find themselves atop the division, and the Cincinnati Bengals' odds to win the AFC North view them as the favorites to stay there.

Let's take a closer look at the Bengals' odds to win the AFC North, as well as how Ohio bettors can get signed up with the best Ohio betting apps for the Ohio betting launch on New Years Day.

Cincinnati Bengals Odds To Win AFC North Rise To -195

The Cincinnati Bengals now sit atop the AFC North with the best record, following a Week 15 that featured a Bengals win and a Baltimore Ravens loss. Because of this, the Bengals' odds to win the AFC North have risen to -195. This means a $195 bet would win $100, if Cincinnati wins the division. The Ravens are second in the odds, at +155.

If you believe the Bengals will win the AFC North, now could be the time to bet on these odds. In Week 16, Cincinnati will face the New England Patriots, which should be another win. If the Bengals extend their lead in the division this weekend, there won't be much value left in betting their odds to win the division.

How To Bet On The Bengals Odds To Win AFC North In Ohio

If you are in Ohio and want to bet on the Cincinnati Bengals' odds to win the AFC North, you unfortunately will have to wait. Ohio sports betting officially goes live on January 1st, which is right around the corner.

While there is a little wait left, the sportsbooks are offering something for you today. Below, we have organized the best pre-live Ohio betting promos. Claim these pre-live offers for nice bonuses on New Years Day, when legal sports betting launches.

BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS pre-live offer gives you $200 in free bets for launch day. Use these free bets on any Cincinnati Bengals odds.

The Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code ROTOTIX to receive a $100 free bet for launch day on January 1st, as well as and entry into a drawing for Cleveland Cavaliers tickets!

Sign up with the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code offer to get $200 in free bets and a free entry into the $100K Free Bet Sweepstakes.

Our final Ohio pre-live offer is with the FanDuel Ohio Promo Code link, which gives you $100 in free bets for the launch on New Years Day, which you can use on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Will The Bengals Win The AFC North?

While the Cincinnati Bengals now are a game up on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North race, it may not mean much. This isn't to discount the Bengals in the divisional race, but the schedule ahead is a difficult one.

The Bengals face the New England Patriots this week, then the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. With the Bills competing for a first-round bye, they will have something to play for. In the same span, the Ravens will have an easier schedule, facing the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers.

If both teams win the next two games, the division will still some down to Week 18, when the Bengals and Ravens play in Cincinnati. It is likely the division will be decided by this game, which presents sports bettors with an easy opportunity to hedge for guaranteed profits in a few weeks.

Sign up with the best sports betting sites to place your bets on NFL odds for Week 15, NFL player props, and other