Five Rookie Sleepers: 2022 Dynasty and Redraft Fantasy Football (Video)

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Alan Seslowsky 
August 5, 2022

This article is part of our Football Draft Kit series.

Five rookies that are still considered sleepers, due to their low average draft position. Alan Seslowsky and Ryan Pohle of RotoWire discuss their favorite rookies, dynasty startup strategy, optimal trading techniques, and managing multiple leagues like a pro.

💡Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right of the video. This will allow you to watch the video on the RotoWire Youtube Channel. There you can skip, fast forward as desired. 

🎙 Prefer to listen to the podcast version of this episode? You can find it in the RotoWire Fantasy Football podcast feed. 

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle breaks down golf bets and covers college basketball for RotoWire.
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
ADP Battles: Kelce vs. Andrews vs. Pitts
NFL Barometer: Preseason Risers & Fallers
2022 Best Ball Strategy: Endgame Picks & Late-Round Sleepers
NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 4
Best Ball Journal: Camp Adjustments
2022 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings - Top 150 | RotoWire
