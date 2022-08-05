Five Rookie Sleepers: 2022 Dynasty and Redraft Fantasy Football (Video)

This article is part of our Football Draft Kit series.

Five rookies that are still considered sleepers, due to their low average draft position. Alan Seslowsky and Ryan Pohle of RotoWire discuss their favorite rookies, dynasty startup strategy, optimal trading techniques, and managing multiple leagues like a pro.

