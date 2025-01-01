IDP Analysis: Week 18

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

For many, Week 17 was the final matchup of the fantasy season. Hopefully, all of our subscribers in IDP leagues had successful seasons, and thanks for following this column throughout the season. This week's edition will combine some under-the-radar names we expect to see a larger role in Week 18 with some players whose outlook is on the rise heading into 2025.

Risers

Joseph Ossai, DE

Ossai has been limited to spot starts this season due to Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson starting, but he's still managed a career-high 497 defensive snaps. That's turned into career-high production across the board, highlighted by 4.5 sacks across the last six games. Looking ahead a bit further, Ossai is set to become a free agent this offseason and will be looking to cash in. That could mean him re-signing in Cincinnati (if they plan to release Hubbard) or elsewhere as a starter. In either scenario, Ossai is a name to monitor this offseason.

Troy Dye, LB

We can use Dye to highlight the linebacker situation for the Chargers. He has been a career special-teamer and began 2024 in the same way. However, with Denzel Perryman battling a groin injury down the stretch, Dye has played more than 50 percent of defensive snaps in four of the last five games and emerged as a key run-stopper. Both Perryman and Dye are set to be free agents, which also puts Junior Colson back on the radar. He's had a disappointing rookie season by missing six games with injury, but as a third-round pick in last year's draft, the Chargers presumably have bigger plans for him in 2025 and beyond.

Chandler Wooten, LB

Wooten's rise is likely to only last in the short term, but he was productive in Week 17 with Josey Jewell (concussion/quadriceps) out, playing 100 percent of snaps and racking up 14 tackles. He's a name to know for Week 18 as the potential starter alongside Jacoby Windmon, another member of the Carolina linebacker corps who hasn't recently seen an uptick in role.

Oren Burks, LB

Burks is another name to know in the short term. The Eagles are planning to rest a lot of their key starters, one of whom is likely to be Nakobe Dean. With Dean sidelined in Week 17, Burks played 81 percent of defensive snaps and tallied eight tackles.

Montaric Brown, CB

Brown has taken over a starting outside cornerback role in recent weeks and has had some relative success. Overall, he'll top 800 defensive snaps and already has eight pass breakups. It's not yet clear if he's a key part of Jacksonville's future plans, but he's on the rise to close 2024 and could carry that momentum into 2025.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, CB

Gardner-Johnson is a known quantity at this point in his career, but his pick and one touchdown performance in Week 17 against the Cowboys is nevertheless notable.

Kamren Kinchens, DB

Kinchens was featured in this column a few times across the second half of this season, first due to injuries in the Los Angeles secondary. His role has fluctuated in recent weeks, but the bottom line is that the Rams have found ways to get him on the field and he has a snap rate of more than 50 percent in four straight games. In that span, he has 17 tackles, three pass breakups and a pick. The Rams can part ways with Kamren Curl easily this offseason, leaving Kinchens as a very early breakout candidate in 2025.

Cole Bishop, S

Bishop is another high-pedigree rookie who has had to wait for his opportunity to make an impact. Damar Hamlin's surprising emergence this year has kept Bishop sidelined, but Hamlin and Taylor Rapp have both been dealing with injuries. That's afforded the opportunity for Bishop to step up, and he has tallied 18 combined stops across his last three games. Hamlin is set to become a free agent, and even if Buffalo brings him back, there's no guarantee it would be in the same role he currently holds. Bishop projects to carry over his increased role in 2025.

Thomas Harper, S

We've seen some of the teams out of playoff contention begin to rotate snaps to get looks at relatively unknown players. That's been the case for Harper, who has seen his snap rate progressively tick up even without injuries to other players. He signed as a UDFA after going undrafted in 2024 but seems to have earned roster consideration for future seasons. He's a longshot to make an impact for IDP purposes, but he's a name to at least be aware of.

Fallers

Daiyan Henley, LB

E.J. Speed, LB

Both Speed and Henley have been key IDP contributors throughout the season, but they disappointed in what was championship weekend for most. Speed returned from a one-game absence but tallied only five tackles. Meanwhile, Henley was forced into a low snap count due to the blowout win over the Patriots but failed even to have one stop. To be clear, there's no long-term concern for either of these players.