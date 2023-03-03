This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Let the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty conversation commence. If there is ever a modern-day team to enter the dynasty conversation, it is Andy Reid's Chiefs. Similar to Chuck Noll's Steelers, Bill Walsh's 49ers, and Bill Belichick's Patriots, Reid's Chiefs are beginning to establish sheer dominance.

The coach/quarterback combination of Reid and Patrick Mahomes has now advanced to five straight AFC title games, including three Super Bowl appearances, winning two of them. Mahomes is only 27 and is far from done.

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Odds - What Are KC's Odds Next Year?

You will find Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl odds at all of the most popular sportsbooks. But if you are looking for the best odds, you will find them at FanDuel Sportsbook set at +600. The reigning Super Bowl 57 champs are slated as the No. 1 team to win the Super Bowl next year. It would take a significant, freak off-season injury to Patrick Mahomes to dethrone them.

Here are the top five teams to win the Super Bowl in 2024 at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Kansas City Chiefs +600

Buffalo Bills +850

San Francisco 49ers +900

Cincinnati Bengals +900

Philadelphia Eagles +900

Where Can I Bet On The Kansas City Chiefs To Win The Super Bowl Next Year?

Although you will find the best odds for the Chiefs to win Super Bowl 58 at FanDuel Sportsbook, you can bet on Kansas City's Super Bowl odds at all of the best sports betting apps.

Outside of FanDuel Sportsbook, the next best odds can be found at Caesars Sportsbook. Chiefs Super Bowl odds on this betting app are set at +575.

Can The Chiefs Win The Super Bowl Next Year?

For a team that is perennially challenging for a Super Bowl title, the Chiefs are in great shape. They are over the salary cap by $3.5 million. But in reality, that is not too bad considering the Buccaneers are $56.5 million in the red and don't have a shot to sniff another Super Bowl anytime soon.

The Chiefs also have a few notable free agents, but outside of Orlando Brown Jr., they won't need to break the bank to retain any of them. They'll like to improve in the NFL Draft where they are in a position to make a first-round luxury pick at running back or wide receiver to keep the weapons around Patrick Mahomes young and on coveted rookie deals.

