NFL Expert Picks: Bet These 3 Lines For Week 11

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Week 11 brings another action-packed NFL betting slate. However, at this juncture of the season, there is a lot more on the line.

While the upper-echelon teams are fighting for playoff positioning, other clubs are playing for a Wild Card spot or their respective divisions in the closer races. Because of these factors, betting on the NFL is that much more exciting and could even be easier to handicap if you are sharp.

NFL Week 11 Expert Picks

Below, the best 3 lines for Week 11 will be discussed, including where you can bet on them. Please note that using the Rotowire Betting NFL Odds Tracking tool is the best way to line shop while securing the best odds and lines for every market you want to bet on.

Browns vs. Bills: Browns +8 (-110) at BetMGM

While the Bills are clearly the superior team, they are in the midst of a two-game losing streak and are extremely flawed. While their defense is banged up by injury with key starters either sidelined or up in the air to play, there's reason to be concerned.

Josh Allen's UCL injury remains a concern, despite being removed from the injury report. It remains to be seen just how healthy he is. Allen's decision-making is also becoming an issue in recent weeks as well as the Bills' inability to run the football with their backs.

This game, originally slated to be played in Buffalo, has been moved to the indoor stadium in Detroit due to weather. No longer a game scheduled to be played under feet of snow, the expectation for scoring should be higher. Regardless, Allen's decision making as of late is a concern, and the ground game of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt for Cleveland could keep this close.

You can pick up great value as well as a $1,000 risk-free bet when you bet on this Browns vs. Bills matchup today with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Commanders vs. Texans: Commanders -150 at DraftKings Sportsbook

While the Commanders got off to a 1-4 start, their season has turned around. In the past five games, the Commanders are 4-1 and are coming off their most-improbable win last Monday night over the then-undefeated Eagles

We are once again seeing the locker room and the fans rally around Taylor Heinicke. What's more, for the first time this season, Chase Young is set to play as he is expected to be activated for the first time since suffering his severe ACL/MLC injury last season.

A team that will prioritize the run and put their quarterback in a good position to succeed should have no issue knocking off the reeling Texans on the road. The sportsbooks know this since the Commanders are road favorites while entering this matchup winning each of their past three games away from FedEx Field.

When you bet at least $5 on the Commanders moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook with the DraftKings Promo Code today, new users can win $200 in free bets if their initial wager is settled as a winner.

Jets vs. Patriots: Patriots -3 (-115) at Caesars Sportsbook

The Jets and Patriots are both very much in the midst of the AFC playoff race. While the AFC East remains up for grabs, both clubs are more than likely in the Wild Card race, which means this game is monstrous for both sides, especially since New England knocked off the Jets a few weeks back in New York.

Historically, the Patriots have owned the Jets. You'd have to go back to 2015 to find the last time the Jets managed to defeat the Pats. Winners of 13 straight games in this rivalry, the New England moneyline is a safe bet with slightly juiced -170 odds.

However, there is a value on the -3 points spread at -110. While the Jets and Patriots are close, New England can run the ball better with Rhamondre Stevenson. It was a lot closer preceding the Breece Hall injury, but now, New York's offense rests on the shoulder of Zach Wilson, which spells disaster against Bill Belichick.

While the Jets are 0-4 ATS in their past four matchups against the Patriots, the favorite is 4-0 in their past four meetings.

New users who bet on the Patriots -3 moneyline today with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL today will get their first bet, on Caesars, for up to $1,250. But that's not all. This terrific welcome offer will also give you 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits when you register today as well.