NFL Picks: NFL Player Props for Thanksgiving Day

Stefon Diggs over 89.5 receiving yards, -115 (DraftKings)

Diggs was strangely quiet this past week vs. Cleveland, but prior to that had covered this total in five straight games. Meanwhile, the Lions have had one of the worst pass defenses all season, currently ranking 28th in passing yards allowed per game. Similarly, the Lions also rank 26th in fantasy points allowed to WR's. Good spot for Diggs to add to his impressive receiving totals this year.

D'Andre Swift anytime touchdown, +170 (FanDuel)

Swift hasn't been getting very many snaps following his return from a month-long injury absence, but he has consistently been used near the goal line, scoring a touchdown in three-of-four games since his return. There's also a chance that he could see his volume increase, especially in a home Thanksgiving Day game where the Lions may need to utilize his receiving skills. Good value at the +170 price.

Tony Pollard over 62.5 rushing yards, -110 (DraftKings)

Pollard has covered this number easily in five of his last six games, and didn't see his usage decrease much (if at all) even with Ezekiel Elliot's return last week. Pollard is the clear engine of the Cowboys offense right now, and should continue to see plenty of volume once again, while always a threat to break a long play at any time (Pollard has a 20+ yard run in four of his last six games).

Tony Pollard over 84.5 rushing + receiving yards, -115 (DraftKings)

In addition to Pollard gaining 80+ rushing yards in each of his last four games, he has also collected a half-dozen receiving targets in each of his last two games, including a flashy 6-109-2 receiving line last week. Pollard looks ready to eat on Thanksgiving Day.

Saquon Barkley over 71.5 rushing yards, -115 (DraftKings)

Contrary to their #1 ranked pass defense, the Cowboys rank 26th is rushing yards allowed this year. With the Giants' offense depending on Barkley in a big way, he'll have plenty of opportunity to cover this total.