The Patriots are considered a middle of the road contender for the Super Bowl in 2023, with substantially longer odds than the favorites but shorter odds than the biggest longshots. How would a shake-up at the game's most important position affect New England's Super Bowl odds? Let's take a look at the potential Patriots Super Bowl odds movement if the Patriots trade Mac Jones.

Patriots Current Super Bowl Odds

Why And Where The Patriots Could Trade Mac Jones

The Patriots just missed the playoffs in 2022, finishing 8-9. Their mediocrity last season can be chalked up to regression from Jones, who posted a 14:11 TD:INT in his second NFL season after racking up a 22:13 mark as a rookie in 2021.

New England has a strong defense and an effective running game led by Rhamondre Stevenson, so the Patriots may feel that trading Jones could help the team return to the playoffs. The Patriots got arguably better results out of 2022 fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe, who completed over 70 percent of his passes while posting a 5:3 TD:INT across four appearances. Zappe also won both games in which he started.

If the Patriots trade Jones, the likeliest destination would be the Raiders. Vegas will be heading in a new direction under center after parting ways with Derek Carr, and the Raiders are coached by former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Jones was a first-round pick in 2021, so he should have some trade value if the Patriots opt to move him.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds Movement If The Patriots Trade Mac Jones

If the Patriots trade Jones, their Super Bowl odds are unlikely to get significantly longer given the minimal drop-off from Jones to Zappe. Conversely, the return on a Jones trade could potentially lead to improved Patriots Super Bowl odds. The players or draft picks New England gets back in a hypothetical Jones trade could help the Patriots build a stronger supporting cast around Zappe or even trade up for a possible QB upgrade in the draft.

The scenario in which the Patriots see a substantial Super Bowl odds movement would involve trading Jones and acquiring a high-end veteran replacement. The top two QBs believed to be available are Carr and Aaron Rodgers. Signing Carr would likely move New England closer to the top tier of Super Bowl contenders, as would using the returns in a Jones trade to turn around and trade for Rodgers from Green Bay.

