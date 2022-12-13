Ravens Super Bowl Odds Update And First Look At Week 15

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

In Week 14, the Baltimore Ravens edged out a 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. While their backs were already against the wall since they weren't playing their best football with Lamar Jackson, it did not look much better in the Week 14 win.

With Jackson sidelined, the Ravens were forced to start Tyler Huntley. However, he left the game early with a concussion, leaving the Ravens with Anthony Brown at the helm. But with the help of the much-needed return of J.K. Dobbins plus an outstanding performance from the defense accumulating three game-shifting interceptions, the Ravens pulled out the win when it was all said and done.

Below, we'll take a look at where the Ravens stand in their hunt for the playoffs, as well as provide information on how to bet on the Ravens in Maryland.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds Fall To +2200

Ravens Super Bowl odds are trending in the wrong direction, which could be good for Maryland bettors. Down to +2200 at DraftKings, this is by far the lowest number we have seen for the Ravens, a team treading water but is still dangerous.

Despite dealing with an ailing knee, Lamar Jackson should return to action sooner rather than later. And now that J.K. Dobbins is back and looks like the player who received a ton of offseason hype, going for 120 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries Sunday, it could all be coming together for Baltimore if they can continue to win with Jackson sidelined.

Let's not forget that the Roquan Smith trade is beginning to pay dividends. Smith accounted for a sack and an intersection in Sunday's Week 14 win.

With an upcoming schedule to close out the year against the Browns, Falcons, Steelers, and Bengals from Weeks 15-18, the Ravens are in terrific shape to advance to the playoffs where anything can happen when you can play defense and run the football. Having an elite playmaking quarterback like Jackson also helps.

There is immense value in the Ravens' +2200 Super Bowl odds as it stands. Jump on it now. This number won't last long upon Jackson's return, especially if the team continues to win without him.

Where Can I Bet On Ravens Super Bowl Odds In Maryland?

What Is Next For The Baltimore Ravens In Week 15?

The Ravens will go on the road to face off against the Browns in Week 15. Winners of six of their past seven games, the Ravens will look to knock off a Browns team that has lost three of their past five and is now 1-1 since the return of Deshaun Watson.

The Ravens have history on their side here. They have defeated the Browns in five of their past six games. In a spot in which they can not lose ground to the red-hot Bengals, this is another must-win for Baltimore, especially since it's an in-division game.

The line for this Week 15 Ravens vs. Browns game opened with Baltimore as +2.5 (-107) road dogs, which means there is value on their +125 moneyline at PointsBet Maryland.