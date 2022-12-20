Ravens Super Bowl Odds Update And First Look At Week 16

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

After holding the top spot in the AFC North for the majority of the season, a loss last week has knocked the Baltimore Ravens out of the top spot. The loss also has moved Baltimore from a top-four seed into the Wild Card. While there are multiple weeks and important games left on the schedule, this has resulted in a Ravens Super Bowl odds update heading into Week 16.

Below, we will take a look at the Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl odds and other team news heading into Week 16 of the NFL season.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds Fall To +2400

After falling to the Cleveland Browns last weekend, the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl odds have fallen. Currently, they sit at +2400. This means a $100 wager on the Ravens' Super Bowl odds would return $2400, if they win it all.

While the Ravens have not looked very good for over a month, there should still be optimism around this team. To win in the playoffs, a team must be able to run the ball, stop the run, and force turnovers. The Ravens are more than capable of winning in all three of these categories.

If Lamar Jackson is able to come back soon and look like his MVP self, the Ravens' Super Bowl odds will be a great value bet. However, with the passing attack struggling, something needs to change in order for this team to make a deep playoff run.

How To Bet On Ravens Super Bowl Odds In Maryland

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in the state of Maryland, you can sign up and bet on the Ravens Super Bowl odds today! Since online sports betting is legal in Maryland, you can bet on the NFL from anywhere in the state.

Is Lamar Jackson Playing In Week 16?

After suffering a knee injury, MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed the past two games for the Baltimore Ravens. Tyler Huntley has been the replacement while he has been healthy, but with Baltimore losing to Cleveland last week, many are wondering if Jackson can return to the field for Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons.

After not logging in practice time in Week 15, it does not seem likely that Lamar Jackson will play in Week 16.

The biggest reason for this is the opponent. Not only are the Falcons in the NFC, so the Ravens aren't competing with them for playoff position, but the Baltimore should be able to take care of Atlanta without Jackson behind center.

With the Ravens needed Lamar Jackson against the Steelers and Bengals to end the season, plus a potential playoff run, we should expect Baltimore to hold their MVP out one more week, even if he does practice this week.