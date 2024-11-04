Streaming Defenses: Week 10 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

The upcoming slate has a shallow pool of streaming options, but there are some good plays at the top, including two defenses (Giants, Falcons) that are available in around 90 percent of fantasy leagues. The lack of depth means it might be worth spending a buck or two of FAAB on a D/ST this week, especially if you're fighting tooth and nail for a playoff spot rather than sitting pretty at 7-2 or 8-1.

A four-week stretch of excellence here at Streaming Defenses came to an end Week 9, with the five recommendations yielding mixed results. The top two picks, Philadelphia and Tennessee, both scored at least nine fantasy points, as did No. 4 selection Cincinnati. That's solid work, although not quite difference-making in light of 11 defenses reaching double digits over the weekend. The other two recommendations, New Orleans and Washington, scored three and four points, respectively. All in all, it wasn't a bad week for our streaming picks so much as it was a disappointment relative to the standouts results from Weeks 5-8.

Top Streaming Options for Week 10

1. Chicago Bears (vs. NE)

59% Yahoo, 44% ESPN

Team implied total: 23.0 Opponent implied total: 16.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 11: 12th (vs. GB), Week 12: 10th (vs. MIN)

Widely rostered as recently as a month ago, the Bears have drawn tougher matchups since a Week 7 bye, taking losses on the road at Washington and Arizona. While their schedule is perhaps the league's toughest in the second half of the season, the Bears get one last cupcake matchup before entering the gauntlet, hosting Drake Maye and Co. this Sunday. As exciting as he's been to watch, Maye's scramble-heavy, gunslinging style has made him a favorable matchup for D/STs, with his three full games yielding totals of 12, nine and 11 fantasy points. He committed six turnovers and took 10 sacks in those games, with the Patriots losing all three.

2. New York Giants (vs. CAR)

6% Yahoo, 2% ESPN

Team implied total: 23.25 Opponent implied total: 18.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 11: BYE, Week 12: 17th (vs. TB)

Some countries would discuss leaving NATO if the NFL sent a Panthers-Giants game to their shores. Germans won't take it that far, but they might want to invest in blindfolds, especially if QB Bryce Young makes another start. Don't be fooled by Young getting a win this past Sunday; the Saints defense has been dreadful for the past month, and the Panthers managed just 246 yards of offense in their victory. The Giants are no defensive powerhouse, but they've at least managed to hold opponents within their typical range of outputs, allowing no fewer than 15 points and no more than 29. They also lead the NFL with 35 sacks, including 9.0 from the dominant Dexter Lawrence.

3. Atlanta Falcons (vs. NO)

9% Yahoo, 12% ESPN

Team implied total: 25.0 Opponent implied total: 21.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 11: 10th (at DEN), Week 12: BYE

The Falcons somehow have just nine sacks in nine games, but they've been half-decent in terms of point prevention (24.0 ppg, 20th) and takeaways (10, t-15th), including a pair of turnovers and a pair of D/ST touchdowns when they hosted the Saints in Week 4. This version of the Saints is much worse, with WRs Rashid Shaheed (knee), Chris Olave (head) and Bub Means (ankle) all likely to be out of action for the first game under interim coach Darren Rizzi.

4. Washington Commanders (vs. PIT)

58% Yahoo, 68% ESPN

Team implied total: 24.25 Opponent implied total: 21.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 11: 20th (at PHI), Week 12: 9th (vs. DAL)

There's a huge drop off between the prior recommendation (Atlanta) and this one, with the Week 10 slate offering only nine defenses that can be considered strong starts (three of our streamers, plus six that are widely rostered). The Commanders are more of a desperation play, as they don't have a dominant defense or a great matchup, facing a Steelers offense that's surprisingly allowed the fifth fewest fantasy points to D/STs. The good news is that Washington's defense is massively improved from the first few weeks of the season, with the only truly poor showing over the past six games being a rather forgivable one (30-23 loss at Baltimore in Week 6).

5. Detroit Lions (at HOU)

47% Yahoo, 55% ESPN

Team implied total: 26.0 Opponent implied total: 23.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 11: 3rd (vs. JAX), Week 12: 6th (at IND)

While their offense rightfully gets most of the attention, the Lions have also played excellent defense this year, averaging 9.5 fantasy points (t-4th) and 2.0 turnovers, with no fewer than five fantasy points in any game. A matchup with the Texans obviously isn't ideal, especially if Nico Collins returns from his hamstring injury, but the Lions have been good enough to warrant consideration as a back-end streaming option for a week with relatively few attractive D/ST choices. They're also a smart add for fantasy managers looking to the future, as the Lions will face the Jaguars in Week 11, the Colts in Week 12 and the Bears in Week 13 (before closing out the season with a much tougher stretch of games).

Week 10 Rankings

Chargers (vs. TEN) Bears (vs. NE) Eagles (at DAL) Chiefs (vs. DE) Bills (at IND) Giants (at CAR) Vikings (at JAX) Falcons (at NO) 49ers (at TB) Commanders (vs. PIT) Lions (at HOU) Cardinals (vs. NYJ) Jets (at ARZ) Steelers (at WAS) Ravens (vs. CIN) Rams (vs. MIA) Patriots (at CHI) Panthers (vs. NYG) Jaguars (vs. MIN) Broncos (at KC)

Looking Ahead to Week 11

Vikings (at TEN) Dolphins (vs. LV) Lions (vs. JAX) Jets (vs. IND) Texans (at DAL) Rams (at NE) Packers (at CHI) Browns (at NO) Saints (vs. CLE) Falcons (at DEN) 49ers (vs. SEA) Bears (vs. GB) Broncos (vs. ATL) Ravens (at PIT) Chargers (vs. CIN) Bills (vs. KC) Eagles (vs. WAS) Chiefs (at BUF) Titans (vs. MIN) Commanders (at PHI)

Rest-of-Season Rankings