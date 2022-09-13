Streaming Defenses: Week 2 Fantasy Options for Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

The Bengals head to Dallas as 7.5-point favorites against a Dallas offense without QB Dak Prescott (thumb), LT Tyron Smith (knee) or LG Connor McGovern (ankle). There's also the possibility of WR Michael Gallup missing another week, leaving backup QB Cooper Rush with a thin receiving corps. The backfield is the only real strength for the Cowboys offense at this point, and they probably don't have the blocking to make much of it. The Bengals, meanwhile, are also coming off a tough loss, but their defense played a decent game (apart from the lack of takeaways) and appears to have emerged unscathed from an injury standpoint.

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

Top Streaming Options for Week 2

1. Cincinnati Bengals (at DAL)

44% Yahoo, 40% ESPN

Team implied total: 25.25

Opponent implied total: 17.75

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 3: 4th (at NYJ), Week 4: 14th (vs. MIA)

2. Cleveland Browns (vs. NYJ)

28% Yahoo, 46% ESPN

Team implied total: 23.25

Opponent implied total: 17.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 3: 10th (vs. PIT), Week 4: 9th (at ATL)

The Browns needed a 58-yard FG to save them from a late-game collapse on defense, but they did manage four sacks and an interception against Baker Mayfield and now get an even better matchup with Joe Flacco and the Jets offense. Week 1 was ugly even by Jets standards, with the Ravens coming into the Meadowlands and holding their old QB to three points until garbage time. Only three teams have a lower implied total this week, and the Browns are six-point favorites despite having QB issues of their own.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. NE)

32% Yahoo, 61% ESPN

Team implied total: 19.5

Opponent implied total: 21

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 3: 5th (at CLE), Week 4: 3rd (vs. NYJ)

Coming off a brilliant Week 1, the Steelers would be ranked higher than this if not for losing T.J. Watt to a pectoral injury. They still have some star power, and should get the better of a New England offense that was miserable this past weekend, but Watt''s absence undoubtedly takes some luster off the matchup (not to mention Pittsburgh's defensive outlook for at least the first half of the season). Fortunately for both fantasy managers and Pittsburgh fans, the short-term schedule is quite favorable.

4. New England Patriots (at PIT)

61% Yahoo, 21% ESPN

Team implied total: 21

Opponent implied total: 19.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 3: 16th (vs. BAL), Week 4: at GB (24th)

The Patriots are actually slight favorites against the Steelers, but I'm going against the Vegas odds and putting them a tick below in the rankings. This feels like a true toss-up, between two teams that struggled to move the ball Week 1. While homefield advantage isn't what it once was in the NFL, it's enough to put the Steelers slightly ahead of the Pats here. That's especially true if Mac Jones (back spasm) doesn't end up playing, though it sounds like he'll likely be able to.

5. New York Giants (vs. CAR)

1% Yahoo, 1% ESPN

Team implied total: 22.75

Opponent implied total: 20.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 3: 11th (vs. DAL), Week 4: 9th (vs. CHI)

The Giants were one of the pleasant surprises of Week 1 and now have a nice chance to move to 2-0 with a home matchup against Mayfield and the Panthers. This probably isn't a defense you feel great about starting, but it's time to reconsider with three favorable home matchups coming up the next three weeks (CAR, DAL, CHI).

Week 2 Rankings

Packers (vs. CHI) 49ers (vs. SEA) Rams (vs. ATL) Bengals (at DAL) Broncos (vs. HOU) Browns (vs. NYJ) Bills (vs. TEN) Ravens (vs. MIA) Colts (at JAX) Steelers (vs. NE) Patriots (at PIT) Giants (vs. CAR) Buccaneers (at NO) Panthers (at NYG) Eagles (vs. MIN) Jets (at CLE) Commanders (at DET) Raiders (vs. ARZ) Lions (vs. WAS) Cowboys (vs. CIN)

Looking Ahead to Week 3

Chargers (vs. JAC) Saints (at CAR) Ravens (at NE) Bengals (at NYJ) Steelers (at CLE) Bills (at MIA) Eagles (at WAS) Cowboys (at NYG) Vikings (vs. DET) Browns (vs. PIT) Broncos (vs. SF) Rams (at ARZ) Bears (vs. HOU) Seahawks (vs. ATL) Patriots (vs. BAL) Giants (vs. DAL) Buccaneers (vs. GB) 49ers (at DEN) Panthers (vs. NO) Raiders (at TEN)

