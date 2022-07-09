RotoWire Partners
Top 7 Running Back Values in Dynasty (Video)

July 9, 2022

This article is part of our Dynasty Watch series.

Top seven Running Back values you should target in your startup drafts or trades for 2022 dynasty fantasy football. Anthony Amico (Establish The Run, Football Guys) known for his lean to young WRs in dynasty, identifies his favorite runners to target. The RotoWire video Podcast is hosted by Alan Seslowsky. 

