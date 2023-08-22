Training Camp Notes: Aug. 22

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
We're just a couple days away from the last weekend of preseason games. We keep inching closer to Week 1. Let's take a look at today's news and notes.
Injury Notes
- During Saturday's preseason game, Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke a bone in his wrist that is being surgically repaired. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the rookie could be ready for Week 1. Even if he doesn't quite make it for the season opener, it sounds as if Smith-Njigba will be on the field without missing much time. It sounds fair to draft him with the expectation he'll be available for most of the season.
- An MRI revealed that Terry McLaurin didn't suffer a serious injury to his toe. The team has shown optimism that the star receiver will be ready for Week 1. There are many different ways this can go. If he's actually fine, he should continue to be the 1,000-yard pass catcher we've seen for years. On the other hand, if this injury isn't serious but lingers, that could limit McLaurin's upside until he's fully recovered. If drafting and you have McLaurin ranked similarly with other receivers, the toe issue could be a tiebreaker.
- On Wednesday, Aug. 16, Amon-Ra St. Brown injured his lower leg. Dan Campbell said his WR is doing great but won't play in the preseason finale. If Campbell's report is accurate, it would seem that St. Brown is a good bet to be a fully ready for Week 1.
- Panthers' free agent RB, Miles Sanders, said he'll "absolutely" be ready for Week 1. It appears that coach Frank Reich has every intention of featuring Sanders as a three-down RB. If the veteran can stay healthy, volume alone should make him a value pick in fantasy drafts.
- Almost nine months after tearing his ACL, Wan'Dale Robinson was seen running routes on Tuesday. Although no clear word has been provided, don't be surprised if the second-year receiver goes on the regular season PUP list, which would require him to miss at least four games. It would seem that the good scenario would be Robinson being a fantasy factor in the second half of the season.
- Early in August, Jerome Ford suffered a hamstring injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski is hopeful that Ford will be ready for Week 1. At this point, it appears that Ford remains the best bet to be the primary backup to Nick Chubb. Even if Ford missed a game or two, that shouldn't impact his fantasy draft value.
- Baker Mayfield was named the Buccaneers' starting QB on Tuesday. Clearly, Mayfield isn't an elite player. But for those in tow-QB and superflex leagues, spending a late pick on Mayfield as a third QB could make sense. New OC Dave Canales seems able to simplify the offense for Mayfield, and the QB will have elite weapons in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
- According to Zach Berman of "The Athletic," the Eagles are leaning towards a committee approach in their backfield. Given the injury histories of D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny, the team may be wise to limit their touches to have them healthy for the NFL playoffs. Meanwhile, Kenneth Gainwell is likely the most reliable option they have, so he could see consistent work each week, though how much work that will actually be is unknown. Boston Scott and Trey Sermon may both be competing for one spot, assuming the committee doesn't go five deep.
- For many years, Melvin Gordon was a solid fantasy producer. Now in Ravens camp, Gordon appears to be behind Justice Hill for the No. 3 role. As of now, it's not looking like a glorious comeback is in order for the 30-year-old runner.
- For those who use kickers, the Titans signed Michael Badgley. It's possible the Titans could move the ball well enough to have to settle for a healthy number of field goals. Although he shouldn't be looked at as a top-12 option, Badgley could crack the top 20 at his position.