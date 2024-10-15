Adam Trautman News: Not targeted in Week 6

Trautman failed to record a single target in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chargers.

Trautman was held without a target for third time this season, and the veteran tight end has failed to record more than a single target in the three other contests. The 27-year-old played just 17 of the Broncos' 55 offensive snaps in Week 6, his lowest mark of the season. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Lucas Krull played the most snaps (33) at tight end and was targeted four times. Trautman's limited usage in the passing game should keep him far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Saints.