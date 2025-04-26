Ahmed Hassanein News: Lions add fiery Round 6 edge rusher

The Lions selected Hassanein in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 196th overall.

Hassanein (6-foot-2, 267 pounds) lacks the ideal height and reach (32 and 1/4-inch arms) to play on the edge, but if his Boise State production is any indication Hassanein has a considerable amount of innate skill at shedding blockers at the point of attack. Hassanein really took off in his third season, at which point he became a three-down starter and raced his way to 22.0 sacks and 32.0 tackles for loss over the next 28 games. As a high-motor grit guy Hassanein should fit in just fine with the Lions.