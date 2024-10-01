Fantasy Football
AJ Barner headshot

AJ Barner News: Finds end zone in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 1, 2024 at 10:16pm

Barner caught both of his targets for 27 yards and one touchdown in Monday's 42-29 loss to the Lions.

Barner's trip to the end zone was the first of his career, albeit it in a losing effort. The rookie handled the second-most offensive snaps (35) at tight end, behind Noah Fant (51) and ahead of both Pharaoh Brown (28) and Brady Russell (3). It's possible Barner's efficiency earns him some extra playing time in Seattle's offense, but he's likely more of depth option behind Fant for the time being. Barner does not carry much fantasy value heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Giants.

AJ Barner
Seattle Seahawks
