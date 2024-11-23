Akayleb Evans News: Cut by Vikings

Minnesota is waiving Evans on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Evans was a fourth-round selection by the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft and started all 15 regular-season games in which he played last season. However, he's been used almost exclusively on special teams this year, logging only three defensive snaps over seven contests. Undrafted rookie Dwight McGlothern, who has yet to play this season while consistently being a healthy scratch on gameday, could start to see some work with Evans now out of the mix.