Alaric Jackson Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Jackson (thigh) did not participate at the Rams' practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Jackson appears to have left Monday's win over the Vikings a little worse for wear, picking up a thigh injury in the process. The left tackle will have two more chances to return to the practice field this week before Sunday's matchup with the Eagles in the NFC divisional round. If he's forced to miss the contest, Joe Noteboom would be a candidate to draw a start on the offensive line.