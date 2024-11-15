Alec Ingold Injury: Questionable for Week 11

Ingold (calf) was limited in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Las Vegas, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ingold has been limited in practice all week due to a calf injury, which was serious enough for him to be sidelined during the Dolphins' Week 10 win over the Rams this past Monday. Whether Ingold plays Sunday might not be known until the Dolphins' inactive list is announced approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.