Alec Ingold headshot

Alec Ingold News: Returning in Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Ingold (calf) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Packers, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Ingold upgraded to full participation Wednesday after opening Miami's week of practice with consecutive limited sessions, suggesting that he's moved past his calf injury in time for Thursday night's game. The 28-year-old has appeared in nine games this season, logging nine carries for 13 yards and catching seven of eight targets for 60 yards. He's expected to contribute on offense and special teams in Week 13.

Alec Ingold
Miami Dolphins
