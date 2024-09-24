Alex Highsmith Injury: Out for at least Week 4

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Highsmith (groin) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Highsmith was forced out early during Pittsburgh's win over the Chargers in Week 3 due to a groin injury. Though Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com relays that Highsmith isn't expected to require surgery, the edge rusher's absence will likely span multiple weeks. Nick Herbig should be in line for a starting role opposite T.J. Watt until Highsmith is able to get back on the field.