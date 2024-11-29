Alex Highsmith Injury: Unlikely to play vs. Cincinnati

Highsmith (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice but is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Highsmith was able to finish the week with consecutive limited practice sessions, but it appears he will miss his third straight game due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Commanders in Week 10. If Highsmith is indeed ruled out for Sunday's game, Nick Herbig would likely serve as the Steelers' second starting outside linebacker opposite T.J. Watt, and Preston Smith would see an uptick in defensive snaps in a rotational role.