Alex Highsmith News: Deals with injuries in 2024

Highsmith finished the 2024 regular season with 45 tackles, including 6.0 sacks, along with two pass defenses and a forced fumble in 11 contests.

While Highsmith had one less sack than in 2023, his total came in six fewer games. The veteran linebacker missed time with injuries to both his groin and ankle, but when active he was a key contributor for Pittsburgh's defense. Highsmith should remain in that role next season in what will be the second year of the four-year extension he signed last July.