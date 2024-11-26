Fantasy Football
Alexander Mattison headshot

Alexander Mattison Injury: Deemed limited in practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Mattison (ankle) was estimated as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Though the Raiders held a walkthrough Tuesday, that Mattison was deemed limited is an improvement over his trio of DNPs last week. The running back was unable to play against Denver on Sunday, as was No. 2 back Zamir White (quadricep), leaving ball-carrying duties primarily to Ameer Abdullah. White was estimated as not practicing Tuesday, and if neither he nor Mattison can return Friday against Kansas City, Abdullah figures to lead Las Vegas' rushing attack again.

Alexander Mattison
Las Vegas Raiders
