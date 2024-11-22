Fantasy Football
Alexander Mattison

Alexander Mattison Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 1:42pm

Mattison (ankle) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Meanwhile, Zamir White (quadricep) also will be deemed doubtful for the contest, paving the way for the Raiders to likely be without both backs this weekend. If the duo is inactive versus Denver, Las Vegas would likely start Ameer Abdullah at running back, according to Reed, with Dylan Laube and practice-squad member Sincere McCormick also in the mix, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Alexander Mattison
Las Vegas Raiders
