Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alexander Mattison headshot

Alexander Mattison Injury: Expected to return in backup role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Head coach Antonio Pierce relayed Wednesday that Mattison (ankle) will probably be active Monday night against the Falcons, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

While Mattison -- who last played in Week 11-- is trending toward a return to action Monday, Pierce noted that Sincere McCormick -- who has run well of late -- would remain the Raiders' top back nonetheless. Mattison is thus poised to rejoin the team's backfield mix in a complementary role behind McCormick, with Ameer Abdullah also on hand. In that role, Mattison's Week 15 fantasy upside appears modest.

Alexander Mattison
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now