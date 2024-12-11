Alexander Mattison Injury: Expected to return in backup role
Head coach Antonio Pierce relayed Wednesday that Mattison (ankle) will probably be active Monday night against the Falcons, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
While Mattison -- who last played in Week 11-- is trending toward a return to action Monday, Pierce noted that Sincere McCormick -- who has run well of late -- would remain the Raiders' top back nonetheless. Mattison is thus poised to rejoin the team's backfield mix in a complementary role behind McCormick, with Ameer Abdullah also on hand. In that role, Mattison's Week 15 fantasy upside appears modest.
